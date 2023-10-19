Conor McGregor backing Khamzat Chimaev’s move to middleweight: “A perfect fight for the Chechen”

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor is a fan of Khamzat Chimaev’s move to 185 pounds.

‘Borz’ is set to face Kamaru Usman this Saturday night at UFC 294. For Khamzat Chimaev, the fight will be his first since a submission win over Kevin Holland last September. As many fans likely remember, that bout only came together after the Chechen badly missed weight for a scheduled fight against Nate Diaz.

Following the brutal weight miss, Khamzat Chimaev was ordered to move up in weight. Now set to face ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ in his first real middleweight test, Conor McGregor has commented on the fight. In an Instagram comment, ‘The Notorious’ stated that he was a major fan of the move.

In fact, Conor McGregor opined that Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman is a perfect fight for the Chechen. While the Irishman didn’t give an official prediction, it seems pretty clear who he’s riding with. It’s worth noting that with a win, the undefeated fighter will get to face Sean Strickland next year for the middleweight title.

“A much bigger fighter at 185.” Conor McGregor wrote in an Instagram post, commenting on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman. “But he must face bigger opponents now, albeit not this fight as he faces a 170 on a steep skid. But he himself gets to weigh the bigger weight.”

He continued, “A perfect fight for the Chechen. I am excited to see this story unfold.”

Conor McGregor’s comments about the bout come as no surprise. In the past, he’s previously blasted Kamaru Usman and teased that he may one-day face him at welterweight. Although he’s made unkind comments about ‘Borz’, he now seems content at middleweight.

What do you make of these comments from Conor McGregor? Who do you got at UFC 294 this Saturday night? Kamaru Usman or Khamzat Chimaev?