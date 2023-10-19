Conor McGregor backing Khamzat Chimaev’s move to middleweight: “A perfect fight for the Chechen”

By Josh Evanoff - October 19, 2023

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor is a fan of Khamzat Chimaev’s move to 185 pounds.

Conor McGregor and Khamzat Chimaev

‘Borz’ is set to face Kamaru Usman this Saturday night at UFC 294. For Khamzat Chimaev, the fight will be his first since a submission win over Kevin Holland last September. As many fans likely remember, that bout only came together after the Chechen badly missed weight for a scheduled fight against Nate Diaz.

Following the brutal weight miss, Khamzat Chimaev was ordered to move up in weight. Now set to face ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ in his first real middleweight test, Conor McGregor has commented on the fight. In an Instagram comment, ‘The Notorious’ stated that he was a major fan of the move.

In fact, Conor McGregor opined that Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman is a perfect fight for the Chechen. While the Irishman didn’t give an official prediction, it seems pretty clear who he’s riding with. It’s worth noting that with a win, the undefeated fighter will get to face Sean Strickland next year for the middleweight title.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR AND CANELO ALVAREZ TRADE BARBS OVER POTENTIAL FIGHT: “I’LL KICK YOU RAW PINK”

Khamzat Chimaev

“A much bigger fighter at 185.” Conor McGregor wrote in an Instagram post, commenting on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman. “But he must face bigger opponents now, albeit not this fight as he faces a 170 on a steep skid. But he himself gets to weigh the bigger weight.”

He continued, “A perfect fight for the Chechen. I am excited to see this story unfold.”

Conor McGregor’s comments about the bout come as no surprise. In the past, he’s previously blasted Kamaru Usman and teased that he may one-day face him at welterweight. Although he’s made unkind comments about ‘Borz’, he now seems content at middleweight.

What do you make of these comments from Conor McGregor? Who do you got at UFC 294 this Saturday night? Kamaru Usman or Khamzat Chimaev?

Related

Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez opens up on struggles in jail after arrest: "Appreciate what you have"

Josh Evanoff - October 19, 2023
Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC
Francis Ngannou

'Biased' Dana White believes UFC 294 will outsell Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury: "You want to see the best fight the best"

Josh Evanoff - October 19, 2023

Dana White is a bit biased, but he believes that UFC 294 will be the biggest event of the month.

Georges St-Pierre and Nick Diaz
Nick Diaz

Georges St-Pierre reveals he was set to grapple Nick Diaz in December before an injury postponed it

Cole Shelton - October 19, 2023

Georges St-Pierre was supposed to grapple at a UFC Fight Pass event in December but that won’t happen after all.

Dana White and Paulo Costa
Paulo Costa

Dana White defends "pain in the ass" Paulo Costa after withdrawing from UFC 294: "It's legit"

Cole Shelton - October 19, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has defended Paulo Costa following his withdrawal from his UFC 294 fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

Dana White, UFC, The UFC
Jon Jones

Dana White places blame on Jon Jones’ coaches for the UFC 151 debacle

Susan Cox - October 19, 2023

Dana White is placing the blame of Jon Jones’ coaches for the UFC 151 debacle.

Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker UFC 294

UFC 294 | Pro fighters make their picks for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Cole Shelton - October 19, 2023
Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker shares uncompetitive prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

Susan Cox - October 19, 2023

Robert Whittaker is sharing an uncompetitive prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294.

Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor takes aim at Canelo Alvarez and his drawing power: “Grow some balls and fight for real”

Susan Cox - October 19, 2023

Conor McGregor is taking aim at Canelo Alvarez and his drawing power.

Charles Oliveira, UFC 280
Charles Oliveira

Belal Muhammad reacts to Charles Oliveira withdrawing from UFC 294: “He chose not to fight”

Harry Kettle - October 19, 2023

UFC fighter Belal Muhammad has given his thoughts on Charles Oliveira withdrawing from UFC 294.

Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman, Canelo
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev shares harsh assessment of UFC 294 opponent Kamaru Usman

Harry Kettle - October 19, 2023

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has given his thoughts on Kamaru Usman ahead of their encounter at UFC 294.