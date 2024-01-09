Bryce Mitchell voices his concern over the millions of immigrants coming to America: “That is an army amassing”

Bryce Mitchell is voicing his concerns over the millions of immigrants coming to America.

Mitchell (16-3 MMA) recently fought Josh Emmett (19-4 MMA) this past December at UFC 296. The result was a KO victory at 1:57 of Round 1 for Emmett, who put Bryce out cold with a nasty right hand (see that here). ‘Thug Nasty’ now has 2 wins and 2 losses in his last 4 appearances in the Octagon.

The 29-year-old often posts his political, moral and conspiracy views to social media.

In his latest tirade, the featherweight fighter expressed his concern over millions of immigrants coming to American soil.

Speaking on the video posted to ‘Instagram‘, Bryce Mitchell relayed the following information:

“So I saw a video this morning of a politician, he was complaining about these millions and millions of immigrants coming over the border. I know he was a politician because he was wearing a suit and tie and in some sort of courtroom. Yelling he says these people are going to rig an election to vote against us, all these immigrants are going to vote democrat and that’s how this country is going to fall.”

Continuing Bryce Mitchell said:

“Well buddy, I’m here to tell you that would be nice if that’s all these immigrants are going to do. You’re living in a fairytale. They’ve already rigged an election and it’s got nothing to do with immigrants.”

“Let me tell you that it is an army amassing. That is not to rig an election. That can be done easily with electronics. They’re bring millions of people here to form an army. I don’t give a damm if anyone thinks I’m right or wrong, I’m just telling you what my common sense tells me.”

Concluding, the Arkansan issued a warning:

“All of these young men, fighting age, coming over, I’m just telling you stock-up on your firewood, your canned goods, your ammunition, and get close with your neighbors.”

In the message the fighter also posted the following sentiments:

“It’s crazy I make a post like this, and it gets so many hateful comments and gets censored so heavily. but pedophiles are running round in broad day lite, and they have no punishment.”

“I’m hoping for the best for us, I know good will win vs evil. I’m not worried. i just wanted to clear up this misconception. to express the level of urgency. but I ain’t worried I’m ready. and I do think this will be a good year I’m not predicting doom and gloom. But I am aware of their plots. Their plots will all fail.”

“Even if these immigrants don’t form armies, they are still stealing our taxes and bringing crime and real drugs like fetanol. So, this is part of their plan, to break this country. The country which still has the most Jesus followers. Which is why we are the strongest country in the world. No other way of life leads to such a prosperous nation besides the way of Jesus Christ. Anything they can do to tear this nation down, they will try.”

Are you a believer, like apparently Bryce Mitchell is, that the USA should be preparing for war within it’s own walls?

