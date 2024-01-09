Bryce Mitchell voices his concern over the millions of immigrants coming to America: “That is an army amassing”

By Susan Cox - January 9, 2024

Bryce Mitchell is voicing his concerns over the millions of immigrants coming to America.

Bryce Mitchell, Imigrants, UFC, War

Mitchell (16-3 MMA) recently fought Josh Emmett (19-4 MMA) this past December at UFC 296. The result was a KO victory at 1:57 of Round 1 for Emmett, who put Bryce out cold with a nasty right hand (see that here). ‘Thug Nasty’ now has 2 wins and 2 losses in his last 4 appearances in the Octagon.

The 29-year-old often posts his political, moral and conspiracy views to social media.

In his latest tirade, the featherweight fighter expressed his concern over millions of immigrants coming to American soil.

Speaking on the video posted to ‘Instagram‘, Bryce Mitchell relayed the following information:

So I saw a video this morning of a politician, he was complaining about these millions and millions of immigrants coming over the border. I know he was a politician because he was wearing a suit and tie and in some sort of courtroom. Yelling he says these people are going to rig an election to vote against us, all these immigrants are going to vote democrat and that’s how this country is going to fall.”

Continuing Bryce Mitchell said:

“Well buddy, I’m here to tell you that would be nice if that’s all these immigrants are going to do. You’re living in a fairytale. They’ve already rigged an election and it’s got nothing to do with immigrants.”

“Let me tell you that it is an army amassing. That is not to rig an election. That can be done easily with electronics. They’re bring millions of people here to form an army. I don’t give a damm if anyone thinks I’m right or wrong, I’m just telling you what my common sense tells me.”

Concluding, the Arkansan issued a warning:

“All of these young men, fighting age, coming over, I’m just telling you stock-up on your firewood, your canned goods, your ammunition, and get close with your neighbors.”

Bryce Mitchell, UFC Vegas 79, Results, UFC

In the message the fighter also posted the following sentiments:

“It’s crazy I make a post like this, and it gets so many hateful comments and gets censored so heavily. but pedophiles are running round in broad day lite, and they have no punishment.”

“I’m hoping for the best for us, I know good will win vs evil. I’m not worried. i just wanted to clear up this misconception. to express the level of urgency. but I ain’t worried I’m ready. and I do think this will be a good year I’m not predicting doom and gloom. But I am aware of their plots. Their plots will all fail.”

“Even if these immigrants don’t form armies, they are still stealing our taxes and bringing crime and real drugs like fetanol. So, this is part of their plan, to break this country. The country which still has the most Jesus followers. Which is why we are the strongest country in the world. No other way of life leads to such a prosperous nation besides the way of Jesus Christ. Anything they can do to tear this nation down, they will try.”

Are you a believer, like apparently Bryce Mitchell is, that the USA should be preparing for war within it’s own walls?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Bryce Mitchell UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones

Jon Jones responds to latest troll job from UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall

Susan Cox - January 9, 2024
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 149, UFC Vegas 84
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 149 with Jim Miller, Mario Bautista, and Marcus McGhee

Cole Shelton - January 9, 2024

The 149th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 84, which is the first event of 2024.

Demetrious Johnson and Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Demetrious Johnson reacts to rumors that Joe Rogan facilitated his trade from UFC to ONE Championship

Harry Kettle - January 9, 2024

Demetrious Johnson has given his thoughts on the rumors suggesting Joe Rogan helped facilitate his trade to ONE Championship.

Henry Cejudo, Sean Strickland, UFC 296, UFC
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo critical of Sean Strickland and Alex Volkanovski opening up about mental health: “Keep some of that sh*t to yourself”

Harry Kettle - January 9, 2024

Henry Cejudo has questioned Sean Strickland and Alexander Volkanovski for opening up on their mental health issues.

Ian Garry Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Ian Machado Garry advises Sean Strickland to “seek therapy” following his “inexcusable” comments and actions

Harry Kettle - January 9, 2024

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has given his thoughts on Sean Strickland’s recent personal admission as their feud continues.

Louis Smolka

Louis Smolka entering tech world as fighting future in doubt after UFC release: "I went back to school"

Cole Shelton - January 8, 2024
Jon Jones
UFC

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones provides injury update after undergoing second surgery

Jeffrey Walter - January 8, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has provided an injury update after undergoing a second surgery, this time on his elbow.

Israel Adesanya training
UFC

Israel Adesanya opens up on decision to take UFC hiatus: "I missed the beast"

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya felt that he badly needed time off after his last fight.

Bo Nickal, Joe Rogan
UFC

Bo Nickal opens up on 2024 plans, reveals plans to fight four times

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2024

UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal is hoping to have a busy, busy year in MMA.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler shares interesting theory as to why Conor McGregor called for their fight to be at 185lbs

Cole Shelton - January 8, 2024

Michael Chandler has a theory as to why Conor McGregor called for their fight to be at middleweight.