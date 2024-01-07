Josh Emmett reveals who he gives slight edge to for Alex Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria: “It’s hard for me to bet against …”

By Fernando Quiles - January 7, 2024

Josh Emmett doesn’t consider himself to be a modern day Nostradamus, but he does know who he’s leaning towards picking for the UFC 298 main event.

Josh Emmett Alex Volkanovski Ilia Topuria

Headlining that planned February 17 pay-per-view will be reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski. He’ll be putting his gold at stake against undefeated challenger Ilia Topuria. It’s a tough fight to call between a dominant champion, who is coming off a devastating KO loss to lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev, and the rising Topuria. As it stands now, Volkanovski is the -155 betting favorite, while Topuria is a +130 underdog, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

RELATED: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI FEELS ILIA TOPURIA MAY HAVE BEEN “RUSHED” INTO UFC 298 TITLE FIGHT: “I JUST HAVEN’T SEEN THAT ELITE STUFF YET”

Josh Emmett Assesses Alex Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

Fresh off a brutal one-punch KO win over Bryce Mitchell, Josh Emmett appeared on the JAXXON Podcast. During the show, Emmett admitted it’s difficult to predict Alex Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria. With that said, he’s leaning towards picking someone (h/t MMAJunkie).

“It’s hard for me to predict fights, but I can argue how both guys get it done,” Emmett said. “Volk is one of the pound-for-pound best. He continues to improve and kind of prove people wrong, as well. It’s always like the fight, like OK, ‘He’s going to lose now.’ But then he finally got to the point where he’s earned people’s respect.

“But Ilia’s young, he’s hungry, he’s talented. I know he’s been saying a lot of stuff, like how he’s going to go out there and finish him in the first round and stuff like that. Hopefully he’s not overlooking him. I don’t think he is. I think that’s just kind of a part of his persona. I don’t know. It’s hard for me to bet against such a dominant champion.”

Time will tell if Emmett’s hunch is correct.

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Ilia Topuria Josh Emmett

Related

Ilia Topuria and Sean O'Malley UFC

Sean O’Malley challenges Ilia Topuria to bet on their upcoming PPV numbers: “100k cash whoever’s PPV is bigger”

Susan Cox - January 5, 2024
Ilia Topuria, Conor McGregor
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria lays out plan to fight Conor McGregor after beating Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298

Cole Shelton - January 4, 2024

Ilia Topuria is expecting to have a massive 2024.

Josh Emmett, UFC 296, UFC, Bryce Mitchell, Results
Max Holloway

Josh Emmett calls out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway: “He’s fought everyone but me”

Susan Cox - January 4, 2024

Josh Emmett has called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Josh Emmett
UFC

Josh Emmett details his first-ever KO, says the opponent was "out longer" than Bryce Mitchell

Cole Shelton - January 3, 2024

Josh Emmett says his first-ever KO when he was an amateur is still his most ferocious.

Bryce Mitchell
Josh Emmett

Bryce Mitchell voices frustration with how medical staff handled him in the Octagon after KO loss to Josh Emmett

Cole Shelton - January 3, 2024

Bryce Mitchell isn’t happy with how he was handled after he was knocked out by Josh Emmett at UFC 296.

Josh Emmett, UFC 296, UFC, Bryce Mitchell, Results

Josh Emmett calls out former UFC champion following win over Bryce Mitchell: "An honor"

Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2023
Bryce Mitchell, Josh Emmett, UFC 296
Josh Emmett

Bryce Mitchell explains why he's "so happy" with Josh Emmett after UFC 296: "Thank you"

Cole Shelton - December 18, 2023

Bryce Mitchell admits he’s very thankful to Josh Emmett.

Bryce Mitchell UFC 296
Josh Emmett

Bryce Mitchell reacts following brutal knockout loss to Josh Emmett at UFC 296

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2023

Bryce Mitchell has spoken out on his UFC 296 loss against Josh Emmett at UFC 296.

Josh Emmett, UFC 296, UFC, Bryce Mitchell, Results
Josh Emmett

UFC 296 Results: Josh Emmett KO's Bryce Mitchell (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 296 results, including the featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell and Josh Emmett.

Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria is predicting a “masterpiece” against Alex Volkanovski at UFC 298: “It will be one of the easier fights of my career”

Harry Kettle - December 9, 2023

UFC contender Ilia Topuria has predicted a masterpiece of a performance ahead of his fight against Alexander Volkanovski.