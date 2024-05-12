Bryce Mitchell responds to Sean Woodson’s callout at UFC St. Louis: “When and Where?”

By Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024

Bryce Mitchell has responded to Sean Woodson’s callout at UFC St. Louis.

Bryce Mitchell

Woodson took on Alex Caceres on the main card of this past Saturday’s Fight Night event. The bout went the distance and “The Sniper” was awarded the unanimous decision win. After the fight, Woodson called for a clash with Mitchell (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I just beat a top 15-ranked guy,” Woodson told Michael Bisping in his in-cage post-fight interview. “I feel like I should be (ranked in the) top 15 next. Next, I want Bryce Mitchell. I want No. 10, then I want No. 5, then I want a title shot.”

RELATED: UFC ST. LOUIS: ‘LEWIS VS. NASCIMENTO’ LIVE RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

Bryce Mitchell Offers Response to Sean Woodson

It didn’t take Bryce Mitchell long to give Sean Woodson an answer to his challenge. “Thug Nasty” has no problem sharing the Octagon with Woodson.

“When and where, dude? When and where?” Mitchell posted in a video on social media. “I’m sitting here watching this sh*t. I’m ready. I need some money. I’m ready to fight you. Tell me where.”

Mitchell hasn’t been in action since suffering a brutal one-punch knockout loss to Josh Emmett back in late 2023. He’s had some time to heal up from that devastating loss, and it’ll be interesting to see how he looks when it’s time for him to get back inside the Octagon.

As for Woodson, he has gone 5-0-1 in his last six outings. Woodson hasn’t suffered a loss since June 2020 and it remains the lone defeat of his pro MMA career. A win over Mitchell would certainly be a big boost for Woodson, who currently isn’t featured on the official UFC featherweight rankings.

Whether or not the UFC matchmakers agree that this is the fight to make next remains to be seen. Would you like to see Mitchell vs. Woodson?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bryce Mitchell UFC

Related

Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White plans to hold more Fight Night events outside of UFC Apex: "We’re getting it done this year"

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024
Ben Askren
Ben Askren

Ben Askren reacts to Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira chatter: "You can’t leave Tom Aspinall sitting here with the interim belt"

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024

Ben Askren isn’t a fan of the talk of Jon Jones fighting Alex Pereira before he mixes it up with Tom Aspinall.

Dana White and UFC 300
UFC

Dana White takes issue with one UFC St. Louis winner: "It’s your time to shine and that’s your performance?"

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White was quite pleased with UFC St. Louis overall, but there’s one fight that stood out in his mind, and not in a good way.

Derrick Lewis UFC St. Louis
UFC

Derrick Lewis explains throwing his cup near media row following UFC St. Louis win: "My balls don't stink"

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024

Derrick Lewis put on quite the show at UFC St. Louis both during and after his fight.

Joaquin Buckley Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping Not a Fan of Joaquin Buckley's Callout of Conor McGregor at UFC St. Louis: "He went too far"

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024

Michael Bisping has praise for Joaquin Buckley following UFC St. Louis, but feels he jumped the shark during his post-fight interview.

Diego Ferreira, UFC

UFC St. Louis Bonus Report: Diego Ferreira one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - May 11, 2024
Derrick Lewis, Rodrigo Nascimento, UFC St. Louis, UFC, Pros react
Rodrigo Nascimento

Pros react after Derrick Lewis TKO's Rodrigo Nascimento at UFC St. Louis

Chris Taylor - May 11, 2024

Tonight’s UFC St. Louis event was headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring Derrick Lewis taking on Rodrigo Nascimento.

Derrick Lewis
Rodrigo Nascimento

UFC St. Louis Results: Derrick Lewis TKO's Rodrigo Nascimento (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 11, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC St. Louis results, including the heavyweight main event between Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento.

Joaquin Buckley
Nursulton Ruziboev

UFC St. Louis Results: Joaquin Buckley defeats Nursulton Ruziboev (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 11, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC St. Louis results, including the co-main event between Joaquin Buckley and Nursulton Ruziboev.

Carlos Ulberg, Alonzo Menifield, UFC St. Louis, Results, UFC
Carlos Ulberg

UFC St. Louis Results: Carlos Ulberg stops Alonzo Menifield in 12 seconds (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 11, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC St. Louis results, including the light heavyweight bout between Alonzo Menifield and Carlos Ulberg.