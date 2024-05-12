Bryce Mitchell responds to Sean Woodson’s callout at UFC St. Louis: “When and Where?”

Bryce Mitchell has responded to Sean Woodson’s callout at UFC St. Louis. Woodson took on Alex Caceres on the main card of this past Saturday’s Fight Night event. The bout went the distance and “The Sniper” was awarded the unanimous decision win. After the fight, Woodson called for a clash with Mitchell (h/t MMAJunkie). “I just beat a top 15-ranked guy,” Woodson told Michael Bisping in his in-cage post-fight interview. “I feel like I should be (ranked in the) top 15 next. Next, I want Bryce Mitchell. I want No. 10, then I want No. 5, then I want a title shot.” RELATED: UFC ST. LOUIS: ‘LEWIS VS. NASCIMENTO’ LIVE RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

Bryce Mitchell Offers Response to Sean Woodson

It didn’t take Bryce Mitchell long to give Sean Woodson an answer to his challenge. “Thug Nasty” has no problem sharing the Octagon with Woodson.

“When and where, dude? When and where?” Mitchell posted in a video on social media. “I’m sitting here watching this sh*t. I’m ready. I need some money. I’m ready to fight you. Tell me where.”

Mitchell hasn’t been in action since suffering a brutal one-punch knockout loss to Josh Emmett back in late 2023. He’s had some time to heal up from that devastating loss, and it’ll be interesting to see how he looks when it’s time for him to get back inside the Octagon.

As for Woodson, he has gone 5-0-1 in his last six outings. Woodson hasn’t suffered a loss since June 2020 and it remains the lone defeat of his pro MMA career. A win over Mitchell would certainly be a big boost for Woodson, who currently isn’t featured on the official UFC featherweight rankings.

Whether or not the UFC matchmakers agree that this is the fight to make next remains to be seen. Would you like to see Mitchell vs. Woodson?