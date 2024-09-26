Dustin Poirier shoots down Dan Hooker’s recent call for a UFC rematch

UFC star Dustin Poirier feels former opponent Dan Hooker’s recent calls for a rematch inside the Octagon aren’t genuine.

Poirier hinted at retirement following a loss to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in June. But, after contemplating his combat sports future, he envisions at least one more fight in the Octagon before calling it quits.

Poirier has entertained multiple high-profile names for his sendoff fight, including a potential trilogy against Justin Gaethje. He and Gaethje fought for the then-vacant BMF belt at UFC 291 last year.

Another potential name in the mix is Hooker, who lost to Poirier by unanimous decision in June 2020. Despite being four years removed from their first fight, Hooker appeared to offer his services as Poirier’s next potential opponent.

Rematch. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) September 25, 2024

Earlier this month, Hooker issued a fiery response to Poirier and Michael Chandler over recent remarks about their previous bouts.