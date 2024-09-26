Dustin Poirier shoots down Dan Hooker’s recent call for a UFC rematch
UFC star Dustin Poirier feels former opponent Dan Hooker’s recent calls for a rematch inside the Octagon aren’t genuine.
Poirier hinted at retirement following a loss to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in June. But, after contemplating his combat sports future, he envisions at least one more fight in the Octagon before calling it quits.
Poirier has entertained multiple high-profile names for his sendoff fight, including a potential trilogy against Justin Gaethje. He and Gaethje fought for the then-vacant BMF belt at UFC 291 last year.
Another potential name in the mix is Hooker, who lost to Poirier by unanimous decision in June 2020. Despite being four years removed from their first fight, Hooker appeared to offer his services as Poirier’s next potential opponent.
Earlier this month, Hooker issued a fiery response to Poirier and Michael Chandler over recent remarks about their previous bouts.
Dustin Poirier to Dan Hooker: “You don’t really want” a rematch
In a recent tweet, Poirier appeared to decline Hooker’s rematch request.
“You Don’t really want that [Dan Hooker],” Poirier tweeted Wednesday.
As of this writing, Hooker hasn’t issued a response to Poirier’s tweet, although that could change soon.
Hooker is fresh off an impressive win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305 by split decision. He’s won three fights in a row since back-to-back losses to Makhachev and Arnold Allen.
Poirier remains focused on at least one more UFC fight before formally retiring from the sport. Despite his intentions to retire soon, he remains one of the top pay-per-view draws in mixed martial arts.
Hooker has been on the cusp of a lightweight title shot on numerous occasions in his career. But, he’s struggled against the top of the division, but his victory over Gamrot might’ve pointed to a new future outcome.
Hooker wants to run it back with Poirier again. But for Poirier, he has little to gain by rematching one of his former rivals.
