Dustin Poirier shoots down Dan Hooker’s recent call for a UFC rematch

By Curtis Calhoun - September 25, 2024

UFC star Dustin Poirier feels former opponent Dan Hooker’s recent calls for a rematch inside the Octagon aren’t genuine.

Dustin Poirier, Dan Hooker

Poirier hinted at retirement following a loss to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in June. But, after contemplating his combat sports future, he envisions at least one more fight in the Octagon before calling it quits.

Poirier has entertained multiple high-profile names for his sendoff fight, including a potential trilogy against Justin Gaethje. He and Gaethje fought for the then-vacant BMF belt at UFC 291 last year.

Another potential name in the mix is Hooker, who lost to Poirier by unanimous decision in June 2020. Despite being four years removed from their first fight, Hooker appeared to offer his services as Poirier’s next potential opponent.

Earlier this month, Hooker issued a fiery response to Poirier and Michael Chandler over recent remarks about their previous bouts.

Dustin Poirier to Dan Hooker: “You don’t really want” a rematch

In a recent tweet, Poirier appeared to decline Hooker’s rematch request.

“You Don’t really want that [Dan Hooker],” Poirier tweeted Wednesday.

As of this writing, Hooker hasn’t issued a response to Poirier’s tweet, although that could change soon.

Hooker is fresh off an impressive win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305 by split decision. He’s won three fights in a row since back-to-back losses to Makhachev and Arnold Allen.

Poirier remains focused on at least one more UFC fight before formally retiring from the sport. Despite his intentions to retire soon, he remains one of the top pay-per-view draws in mixed martial arts.

Hooker has been on the cusp of a lightweight title shot on numerous occasions in his career. But, he’s struggled against the top of the division, but his victory over Gamrot might’ve pointed to a new future outcome.

Hooker wants to run it back with Poirier again. But for Poirier, he has little to gain by rematching one of his former rivals.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dan Hooker Dustin Poirier UFC

Related

Herb Dean, Merab Dvalishvili

Referee Herb Dean defends encouraging Merab Dvalishvili to "work" more in later rounds at UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - September 25, 2024
Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Brendan Schaub pitches Conor McGregor vs. Paddy Pimblett for the Irishman's return: "You wouldn't watch that?"

Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub believes Conor McGregor vs. Paddy Pimblett makes sense.

Reinier de Ridder
UFC

Reinier de Ridder explains decision to leave ONE Championship for the UFC: "We had a plan..."

Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2024

Former ONE Championship titleholder Reinier De Ridder is opening up on his UFC signing.

Brendan Allen
Dricus du Plessis

Brendan Allen targeting winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 with UFC Paris win: "I've checked every box"

Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Brendan Allen believes the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 should be next.

Belal Muhammad
Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad targets Shavkat Rakhmonov for first title defense despite Kamaru Usman talk: "He has more aura"

Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has his sights set on Shavkat Rakhmonov, not Kamaru Usman.

Reinier de Ridder, Gerald Meerschaert

Former ONE champ Reinier de Ridder's UFC debut set for November 9th against Gerald Meerschaert

Curtis Calhoun - September 25, 2024
Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo
Petr Yan

REPORT | Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo headlines UFC Macau on November 23

Curtis Calhoun - September 25, 2024

Former UFC titleholders Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo are reportedly set to clash in a potential No. 1 bantamweight contender fight.

Nick Diaz, Vicente Luque
UFC

REPORT | Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque targeted for UFC 310

Curtis Calhoun - September 25, 2024

A UFC welterweight matchup between Nick Diaz and Vicente Luque is reportedly in the works for a rebooking at UFC 310 on December 7th.

Benoit Saint-Denis and Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Pro fighters make their picks for Benoit Saint-Denis vs Renato Moicano

Cole Shelton - September 25, 2024

In the main event of UFC Paris, a pivotal lightweight bout goes down as Benoit Saint-Denis takes on Renato Moicano. Heading into the fight, Saint-Denis is a -290 favorite while the Brazilian is a +215 underdog on FanDuel.

Max Holloway, UFC 300
UFC

Max Holloway reveals if preparation for Ilia Topuria is different from Justin Gaethje fight

Fernando Quiles - September 25, 2024

Max Holloway has discussed his preparation for Ilia Topuria versus how he prepared for Justin Gaethje.