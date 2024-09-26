Belal Muhammad explains how Khabib Nurmagomedov changed the game

Muhammad praises Khabib

“I think for Khabib it was just different, because he was the first Muslim champion. He opened the roads for the rest of us. It wasn’t expected, especially with him, because he was bringing the religion into the fight game. It never was like that.

“Now, people understand what the religion is. When you have him on the mic saying be good to your parents. When you have them speaking about the religion more so than himself. A different champion, a humble champion, where he’s not going out flashing cars, clothes, this, this and that. For him now, it set the standard of what a Muslim champion is. He was the first. Now you have Islam, now you have me, so now it’s kind of more expected.”

Do you think there is a chance we will see Khabib Nurmagomedov return to active competition? What is your favorite memory from his career, and will we see more of his training partners go on to claim UFC gold? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!