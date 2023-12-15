Video | Veteran UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer announces retirement and lays down her shorts

Veteran UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer has announced her retirement during the 2023 World MMA Awards.

As part of the final UFC PPV of the year, a parade of awards were given out last night during a special ceremony at the Sahara Theatre in Las Vegas. One of the awards was Ringcard Girl of the Year, which was won by the aforementioned Brittney Palmer.

Palmer made her debut all the way back at UFC 125 in 2011 and since then, she’s become one of the most recognizable faces around the Octagon. She’s won this award on several occasions but now, at the age of 36, she’s decided to walk away.

After making her announcement, host Chael Sonnen insisted she lay down a pair of shorts in line with how a retiring fighter would lay down their gloves.

Ringcard Girl of the Year winner: Brittney Palmer, who announces this weekend’s #UFC296 will be her final event. #WorldMMAAwards Here is her speech: pic.twitter.com/fPERNBlWja — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) December 15, 2023