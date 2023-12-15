Video | Veteran UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer announces retirement and lays down her shorts
Veteran UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer has announced her retirement during the 2023 World MMA Awards.
As part of the final UFC PPV of the year, a parade of awards were given out last night during a special ceremony at the Sahara Theatre in Las Vegas. One of the awards was Ringcard Girl of the Year, which was won by the aforementioned Brittney Palmer.
Palmer made her debut all the way back at UFC 125 in 2011 and since then, she’s become one of the most recognizable faces around the Octagon. She’s won this award on several occasions but now, at the age of 36, she’s decided to walk away.
After making her announcement, host Chael Sonnen insisted she lay down a pair of shorts in line with how a retiring fighter would lay down their gloves.
Ringcard Girl of the Year winner: Brittney Palmer, who announces this weekend’s #UFC296 will be her final event. #WorldMMAAwards
Here is her speech: pic.twitter.com/fPERNBlWja
— Simon Samano (@SJSamano) December 15, 2023
Chael brings Brittney Palmer back to the stage for a proper retirement sendoff.
She lays down her shorts lol. #WorldMMAAwards pic.twitter.com/dUcrHBR22K
— Simon Samano (@SJSamano) December 15, 2023
Palmer’s speech
“Thank you everyone,” Palmer said. “I truly am honored to accept this award. Thank you to the UFC. Fighter’s Only, and all the fans who voted for me. Well, there’s no better time to say it. But after 16 years with UFC, I’ve decided to retire. This weekend will be my last event, and I’m so, absolutely grateful for this unforgettable experience.
“I’ve traveled the world and met some incredible people, and I’ve met some lifelong friends. I will forever appreciate the memories and I’m so excited for the future. Thank you to the UFC, Dana White and to all the fans for this incredible honor. I’m truly blessed to be a part of this journey. I love you guys.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
