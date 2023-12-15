MMA fighters take aim at Ian Machado Garry following his UFC 296 withdrawal

By Harry Kettle - December 15, 2023

A string of mixed martial artists have given their thoughts on Ian Machado Garry pulling out of UFC 296.

Ian Machado Garry

It goes without saying that it’s been a tough few weeks for Ian Machado Garry. The Irishman has faced a lot of criticism online, both personally and professionally. Some of it has been in relation to his wife, with others bringing up the fact that he’s been reportedly kicked out of a few different gyms now. Either way, it’s been rough, and things have seemingly gotten worse during fight week.

On Wednesday night, it was revealed that Machado Garry had pulled out of his UFC 296 fight against Vicente Luque. He made the following statement to Ariel Helwani.

RELATED: Ian Machado Garry issues statement after being forced out of UFC 296 bout with Vicente Luque: “This annoys me more than anyone”

“I have pneumonia. They tried everything to help me. In the end, UFC doctor said there’s no chance I can fight. The UFC doctor made the call. This annoys me more than anyone. I want to fight. It’s my favorite thing to do.”

Now, through the magic of social media, fighters have given their own thoughts on the 26-year-old being unable to compete.

Machado Garry’s struggles

Regardless of what you believe, it’ll be interesting to see how Ian bounces back from this. Plenty of fighters have had to go through the fire of public opinion, and a lot of them have been able to make it out the other side. In equal measure, Machado Garry has been tipped as the future of the welterweight division, and there’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders to live up to that.

Do you believe Ian Machado Garry will be able to rebound and win his next fight? What are your thoughts on the situation as a whole? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Ian Garry UFC

Related

Brittney Palmer

Video | Veteran UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer announces retirement and lays down her shorts

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2023
Cody Garbrandt
UFC

Cody Garbrandt says he has no “hatred or animosity” towards former UFC rival TJ Dillashaw: “But there’s always going to be an asterisk”

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2023

Former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt says he has no hatred or animosity when it comes to his former rival TJ Dillashaw.

Dana White
UFC

UFC 296 suffers another late hit

Jeffrey Walter - December 14, 2023

UFC 296 has suffered another late hit as a welterweight bout between Randy Brown and Muslim Salikhov has been canceled.

Colby Covington and Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

WATCH | Colby Covington and Tony Ferguson go from enemies to friends in bizarre back-and-forth at UFC 296 press conference

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023

Colby Covington and Tony Ferguson had a bizarre back-and-forth at the UFC 296 press conference.

Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval
Brandon Royval

UFC 296 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval 2 title fight

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023

In the co-main event of UFC 296, the flyweight title is up for grabs as Alexandre Pantoja takes on Brandon Royval in a rematch of their 2021 fight. Heading into the fight, Pantoja is a -205 favorite while the challenger is a +158 underdog on FanDuel.

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington

WATCH | Leon Edwards throws water bottle at Colby Covington after 'Chaos' brings up the Brit's dead dad

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023
Kevin Holland and Vicente Luque
UFC

WATCH | Vicente Luque and Kevin Holland exchange videos verbally agreeing to UFC 296 bout

Josh Evanoff - December 14, 2023

UFC welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Kevin Holland might get to fight each other after all.

Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards plans to treat Colby Covington like the "clown" he is at UFC 296

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023

Leon Edwards says Colby Covington is a clown and plans to treat him like one at UFC 296.

David Goggins, Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson explains why he's glad that he trained with David Goggins: "One of the hardest things I've done"

Josh Evanoff - December 14, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson is happy that he took time to train with David Goggins.

Colby Covington
Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington believes Kamaru Usman would have “destroyed” Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round fight

Susan Cox - December 14, 2023

Colby Covington believes Kamaru Usman would have ‘destroyed’ Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round fight.