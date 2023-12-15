MMA fighters take aim at Ian Machado Garry following his UFC 296 withdrawal

A string of mixed martial artists have given their thoughts on Ian Machado Garry pulling out of UFC 296.

It goes without saying that it’s been a tough few weeks for Ian Machado Garry. The Irishman has faced a lot of criticism online, both personally and professionally. Some of it has been in relation to his wife, with others bringing up the fact that he’s been reportedly kicked out of a few different gyms now. Either way, it’s been rough, and things have seemingly gotten worse during fight week.

On Wednesday night, it was revealed that Machado Garry had pulled out of his UFC 296 fight against Vicente Luque. He made the following statement to Ariel Helwani.

“I have pneumonia. They tried everything to help me. In the end, UFC doctor said there’s no chance I can fight. The UFC doctor made the call. This annoys me more than anyone. I want to fight. It’s my favorite thing to do.”

Now, through the magic of social media, fighters have given their own thoughts on the 26-year-old being unable to compete.

I actually feel pretty bad for Ian Garry ngl. I know he kind of did it to himself, and it’s funny seeing all the comments but man… kids getting roasted 😅😅 I trained w him in Florida briefly…He’s cool shit and was always cool to be around. I liked him.

Any press is good… — Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) December 14, 2023

How to be a #mma WAG –

Block comments on his social media.

Spend his money (before he has it).

Skip presser so nobody asks about the above ☝🏿

Give him food poisoning so he has to pull from fight.

Then he will be sad and really think he needs you. #HowTo #WAG — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 14, 2023

Yall a bunch of cunts… You bullied Chris Curtis so much he deleted his account Then you bullied the Cuck Gary out of a UFC fight.. Hope you all feel good about yourselves….. Guarantee Ian's WAG sliding into Paddys DMs if he wins :/…. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 14, 2023

Ian Garry just pulled out.

The ex husband helped. — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 14, 2023

@iangarryMMA also as periods

Fake flat head!!! — sinead kavanaghKO (@sineadkavanagh0) December 14, 2023