Conor McGregor and Brittney Palmer poke fun at Khabib Nurmagomedov for ring girl comments

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor and Octagon girl Brittney Palmer poked fun at Khabib Nurmagomedov over his recent ring girls comments.

Last week ‘The Eagle’ made headlines when he dubbed ring girls as being “useless” in mixed martial arts.

“Look, I don’t want to offend anyone, ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts,” Nurmagomedov said during a Moscow press conference. “What is their purpose? I have a question. You can show that it is the second round on the screen. I realize that is a history. History knows many mistakes. We read history to avoid mistakes of the past in the future. If we look in the history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion.”

Khabib’s longtime rival Conor McGregor clearly caught wind of the Russians remarks as he proceeded to share the following photo mocking the former UFC lightweight kingpin.

Shortly after Conor McGregor shared the photo, UFC Octagon girl Brittney Palmer re-shared the post with the following caption: “Hahahah sorry not sorry! :P”

Hahahah sorry not sorry! 😝 https://t.co/9m3ND2alJg — Brittney Palmer (@BrittneyPalmer) August 31, 2021

In addition to McGregor and Palmer, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping was also critical of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ring girl comments. With that being said, ‘The Count’ took a more respectful route while addressing the situation.

“Nobody goes for the ring girls, that’s not how it works,” Bisping said (h/t lowkickmma). “They’re a little bit extra for the show. And I like it because it’s historic in boxing and now with MMA of course. It’s a little bit of fun. I’m a huge fan of Khabib. But come on man! Let the girls have a job. They make a lot of money with sponsorships and endorsements.

What do you think of the post shared by Conor McGregor and Brittney Palmer seemingly poking fun at Khabib Nurmagomedov? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!