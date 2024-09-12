Brian Ortega admits he’s “thankful” the UFC pulled him from June matchup against Diego Lopes: “They were looking out for me”

Brian Ortega is happy the Ultimate Fighting Championship pulled him from his scheduled UFC 303 bout against Diego Lopes in June.

Ortega and Lopes agreed to fight on short notice after Conor McGregor withdrew from the event. The UFC needed to boost the card and Ortega and Lopes agreed to fight. However, on weigh-in day, the fight was moved from featherweight to lightweight.

Then, on fight night, Ortega was pulled out from the fight, which he says was the UFC pulling him because he was sick.

“I couldn’t get out of bed that morning. But I was banking on adrenaline. I told myself to imagine if somebody broke into my house right now, I would have to fight them whether I wanted to or not. I was mentally trying to convince myself to step into the Octagon,” Ortega said to ESPN.

Once the UFC realized Ortega wasn’t 100%, they decided to scratch the fight. Although it was tough, looking back on it, ‘T-City’ is glad the UFC pulled him from the bout against Diego Lopes.

“You hear things about how the UFC doesn’t care for its fighters and will throw you in there regardless of how you feel or look,” Ortega said. “But on that day, I could tell that they were looking out for me and I’m thankful for that.”