Brian Ortega admits he’s “thankful” the UFC pulled him from June matchup against Diego Lopes: “They were looking out for me”

By Cole Shelton - September 11, 2024

Brian Ortega is happy the Ultimate Fighting Championship pulled him from his scheduled UFC 303 bout against Diego Lopes in June.

Brian Ortega

Ortega and Lopes agreed to fight on short notice after Conor McGregor withdrew from the event. The UFC needed to boost the card and Ortega and Lopes agreed to fight. However, on weigh-in day, the fight was moved from featherweight to lightweight.

Then, on fight night, Ortega was pulled out from the fight, which he says was the UFC pulling him because he was sick.

“I couldn’t get out of bed that morning. But I was banking on adrenaline. I told myself to imagine if somebody broke into my house right now, I would have to fight them whether I wanted to or not. I was mentally trying to convince myself to step into the Octagon,” Ortega said to ESPN.

Once the UFC realized Ortega wasn’t 100%, they decided to scratch the fight. Although it was tough, looking back on it, ‘T-City’ is glad the UFC pulled him from the bout against Diego Lopes.

“You hear things about how the UFC doesn’t care for its fighters and will throw you in there regardless of how you feel or look,” Ortega said. “But on that day, I could tell that they were looking out for me and I’m thankful for that.”

Brian Ortega faces Diego Lopes at UFC 303

Following Brian Ortega being pulled from the fight, he turned his attention to getting healthy. Once he was healthy, the UFC rebooked the fight against Diego Lopes for this Saturday at UFC 306.

It’s a fight that Ortega is excited about, especially after wht transpired back in June.

“I wish things didn’t play out the way they did but I can’t cry over spilled milk. We had time to properly diet and go in the lab to properly cook up something for this guy,” Ortega said. “We’re both roosters and the only word that I have for Saturday night is ‘action.'”

Brian Ortega enters the bout as the third-ranked featherweight in the UFC.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brian Ortega Diego Lopes UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili, Tim Welch, Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili says he can "slap" Sean O'Malley's coach and "not get deported" ahead of UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024
Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee reveals he's willing to fight on Contender Series to get back in the UFC

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2024

Former UFC interim title challenger Kevin Lee is willing to fight on the Contender Series to try and get back in the UFC.

Raul Rosas Jr.
UFC

Raul Rosas Jr. plans to retire as a UFC champion by his 25th birthday

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024

UFC bantamweight prospect Raul Rosas Jr. forecasts a short-lived career in the Octagon if everything falls into place as he wants.

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili calls Umar Nurmagomedov an "easy" fight for him: "I will dominate him"

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili believes Umar Nurmagomedov is an easy fight for him and looks forward to handing him his first loss.

Canelo Alvarez, Conor McGregor
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez teases 2025 clash with Conor McGregor, predicts the fight

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez welcomes a crossover fight against UFC superstar Conor McGregor in 2025 if the two sides can come to terms.

Sean O’Malley Conor McGregor

Sean O'Malley believes he could surpass Conor McGregor in star power soon: "I'm the guy"

Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2024
Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, UFC 300
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad explains why he continues to mock Leon Edwards: "I am just better than you"

Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is happy to kick Leon Edwards while he’s down.

John Kavanagh and Conor McGregor sitting
John Kavanagh

John Kavanagh opens up on Conor McGregor's return to training ahead of UFC return: "He's looking very sharp"

Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2024

John Kavanagh is ready to see Conor McGregor return to the UFC cage.

Daniel Cormier, Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

Daniel Cormier says Las Vegas Sphere venue's aura could benefit Sean O'Malley against Merab Dvalishvili

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024

UFC analyst and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels Sean O’Malley will hold a distinct advantage over Merab Dvalishvili in embracing the unique aura of UFC 306.

Chael Sonnen, Belal Muhammad
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen pitches a surprising contender for Belal Muhammad's first title defense

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024

Chael Sonnen believes a title eliminator fight between two top contenders could set Belal Muhammad up to face an up-and-coming welterweight star.