Liam Harrison has no regrets over retiring at ONE 168: “I’m so grateful”

Liam Harrison seems at peace with his decision to call it quits on Muay Thai.

The British legend retired after his grueling encounter against Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver last Friday, September 6.

“The Hitman” didn’t quite script his exit the way he had hoped. In a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai clash, he suffered a heartbreaking TKO loss at the hands of the Thai hard-hitter.

In front of a packed Ball Arena crowd, he placed his gloves at the center of the Circle, a poignant gesture signifying his curtain call.

Harrison has always been a fierce competitor, driven by an unwavering desire to perform at the highest level.

Yet, even as his spirit remained willing, he acknowledged that his body was no longer up to the sport’s demands.

“It’s just that my body is failing me, I’m getting injured, I’m getting knocked down with shots that [wouldn’t] knock me down [before]. It’s devastating, but it’s Father Time,” he told the media during the post-event press conference.

Despite the somber nature of his final bout, Harrison expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to conclude his career under the bright lights.

“It is what it is. I’m so grateful that I just [got] the chance. Even though I didn’t win tonight, [I’m thankful for] the chance to have the craziest fights. Even though I didn’t win, the thing I still got in abundance is that I still have my heart,” he said.