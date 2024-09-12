Liam Harrison has no regrets over retiring at ONE 168: “I’m so grateful”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 11, 2024

Liam Harrison seems at peace with his decision to call it quits on Muay Thai.  

Liam Harrison

The British legend retired after his grueling encounter against Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver last Friday, September 6. 

“The Hitman” didn’t quite script his exit the way he had hoped. In a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai clash, he suffered a heartbreaking TKO loss at the hands of the Thai hard-hitter. 

In front of a packed Ball Arena crowd, he placed his gloves at the center of the Circle, a poignant gesture signifying his curtain call. 

Harrison has always been a fierce competitor, driven by an unwavering desire to perform at the highest level.  

Yet, even as his spirit remained willing, he acknowledged that his body was no longer up to the sport’s demands. 

“It’s just that my body is failing me, I’m getting injured, I’m getting knocked down with shots that [wouldn’t] knock me down [before]. It’s devastating, but it’s Father Time,” he told the media during the post-event press conference. 

Despite the somber nature of his final bout, Harrison expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to conclude his career under the bright lights. 

“It is what it is. I’m so grateful that I just [got] the chance. Even though I didn’t win tonight, [I’m thankful for] the chance to have the craziest fights. Even though I didn’t win, the thing I still got in abundance is that I still have my heart,” he said. 

Liam Harrison glad to end career in ONE  

Liam Harrison, who has competed in over 100 matches, is thankful to be able to spend the remainder of his remarkable run in ONE Championship. 

“The level of competition here is unbelievable, it’s the best of the best. And it’s just a shame that Father Time is catching up with me a little bit. Like I said, I’m gutted, but what am I meant to do? There’s only so much your body can go through,” he said. 

“Like I said, I’m so grateful to Chatri [Sityodtong] and ONE Championship that I got the chance to be on this amazing stage, even though I’m at the back end of my career. It was still an amazing ride.” 

