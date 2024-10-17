“Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth praises Rodtang: “You’re a warrior”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 17, 2024

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has every reason to be elated for his upcoming assignment.  

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

“The Iron Man” recently received a special message of encouragement from Chris Hemsworth. He’s the Hollywood actor best known for his role as the iconic superhero “Thor” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

This message comes just in time for the Thai hard-hitter’s defense of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship against Jacob Smith. This happens at ONE 169, airing live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 8. 

“Yo, Rodtang, what’s up, buddy! I wish you all the best in your next fight, defending your championship. You’re a warrior, mate, and you’re an inspiration. I cannot wait to watch it. Go get it done,” Hemsworth said in a clip posted by Rodtang himself on Instagram. 

It’s completely understandable that Hemsworth is feeling such a high level of anticipation. Rodtang has become a global superstar due to his exploits in ONE Championship. 

In his next outing, he figures in a rematch with Smith, a rivalry that dates back to May 2022.  

Both men first collided in the quarterfinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. There, Rodtang claimed victory by decision.  

Despite the loss, Smith demonstrated tremendous heart, proving he belonged among the elite in his division. 

Now, the British striker gets a shot at redemption against his highly regarded opponent. This time, 26 pounds of gold will be at stake. 

Smith possesses the skills necessary to put an end to Rodtang’s reign of terror. However, he will need to bring his absolute best to Bangkok to seize this opportunity. 

Rodtang faces must-win juncture

Conversely, Rodtang Jitmuangnon finds himself in a seemingly crucial situation. 

Takeru Segawa publicly called out Rodtang following his victory over Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81 last month. 

With Rodtang seated in the front row, the atmosphere became electric as the two engaged in an intense staredown after the Thai entered the ring. 

Originally, the pair were set to clash earlier this year. Unfortunately, Rodtang had to withdraw from the much-awaited bout due to injury. 

If Rodtang wishes to take on Takeru in a super-fight early next year, he must first clear Jacob Smith off his way. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Related

Eddie Abasolo

Eddie Abasolo dukes it out with Mohamed Younes Rabah at ONE 169 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 16, 2024
Demetrious Johnson, Mikey Musumeci
Mikey Musumeci

Demetrious Johnson says ONE attempted to lure him out of retirement for Mikey Musumeci super fight

Curtis Calhoun - October 16, 2024

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson nearly postponed his retirement for a special rules match against ONE grappling standout Mikey Musumeci.

Marcus Buchech Almeida
ONE Championship

"Buchecha" to go head-to-head with Amir Aliakbari at ONE 169 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 16, 2024

Anatoly Malykhin and “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane may be squaring off for the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title in the main event of ONE 169, but the card could also set the stage for the next top contender in the division. 

Takeru Segawa
ONE Championship

Takeru donates portion of fight purse to flood victims in Myanmar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 15, 2024

In a touching display of sportsmanship, Takeru Segawa extended a heartfelt gesture to Thant Zin.  

Takeru Segawa
ONE Championship

Takeru wants Rodtang next following bounce-back win 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 15, 2024

Takeru Segawa knows exactly who he wants to face next — Rodtang Jitmuangnon.  

Anissa Meksen and Jackie Buntan

Anissa Meksen to battle Jackie Buntan for strawweight kickboxing gold at ONE 169 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 15, 2024
Joe Rogan, Israel Adesanya, UFC, UFC 271
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan, Israel Adesanya applaud ONE Championship’s striking arts 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 11, 2024

Joe Rogan and Israel Adesanya voiced their admiration for ONE Championship’s efforts to shine the spotlight on Muay Thai and kickboxing.  

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane vows to sustain impressive streak in ONE Championship   

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 11, 2024

Nabil Anane is determined to keep his professional career on a winning trajectory. 

Johan Estupinan
ONE Championship

Johan Estupinan feels honored to be Colombia’s torchbearer in ONE Championship 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 9, 2024

Johan Estupinan embraces the duty of hoisting the Colombian flag aloft on the global stage.  

Regian Eersel
ONE Championship

Regian Eersel relishes redemption win at ONE Fight Night 25: “I'm very satisfied” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 8, 2024

Regian Eersel went home a happy man following his exhilarating performance in the main event of ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video last Friday, October 4.   