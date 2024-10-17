“Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth praises Rodtang: “You’re a warrior”
Rodtang Jitmuangnon has every reason to be elated for his upcoming assignment.
“The Iron Man” recently received a special message of encouragement from Chris Hemsworth. He’s the Hollywood actor best known for his role as the iconic superhero “Thor” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
This message comes just in time for the Thai hard-hitter’s defense of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship against Jacob Smith. This happens at ONE 169, airing live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 8.
“Yo, Rodtang, what’s up, buddy! I wish you all the best in your next fight, defending your championship. You’re a warrior, mate, and you’re an inspiration. I cannot wait to watch it. Go get it done,” Hemsworth said in a clip posted by Rodtang himself on Instagram.
It’s completely understandable that Hemsworth is feeling such a high level of anticipation. Rodtang has become a global superstar due to his exploits in ONE Championship.
In his next outing, he figures in a rematch with Smith, a rivalry that dates back to May 2022.
Both men first collided in the quarterfinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. There, Rodtang claimed victory by decision.
Despite the loss, Smith demonstrated tremendous heart, proving he belonged among the elite in his division.
Now, the British striker gets a shot at redemption against his highly regarded opponent. This time, 26 pounds of gold will be at stake.
Smith possesses the skills necessary to put an end to Rodtang’s reign of terror. However, he will need to bring his absolute best to Bangkok to seize this opportunity.
Rodtang faces must-win juncture
Conversely, Rodtang Jitmuangnon finds himself in a seemingly crucial situation.
Takeru Segawa publicly called out Rodtang following his victory over Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81 last month.
With Rodtang seated in the front row, the atmosphere became electric as the two engaged in an intense staredown after the Thai entered the ring.
Originally, the pair were set to clash earlier this year. Unfortunately, Rodtang had to withdraw from the much-awaited bout due to injury.
If Rodtang wishes to take on Takeru in a super-fight early next year, he must first clear Jacob Smith off his way.
