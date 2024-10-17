“Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth praises Rodtang: “You’re a warrior”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has every reason to be elated for his upcoming assignment.

“The Iron Man” recently received a special message of encouragement from Chris Hemsworth. He’s the Hollywood actor best known for his role as the iconic superhero “Thor” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This message comes just in time for the Thai hard-hitter’s defense of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship against Jacob Smith. This happens at ONE 169, airing live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 8.

“Yo, Rodtang, what’s up, buddy! I wish you all the best in your next fight, defending your championship. You’re a warrior, mate, and you’re an inspiration. I cannot wait to watch it. Go get it done,” Hemsworth said in a clip posted by Rodtang himself on Instagram.

It’s completely understandable that Hemsworth is feeling such a high level of anticipation. Rodtang has become a global superstar due to his exploits in ONE Championship.

In his next outing, he figures in a rematch with Smith, a rivalry that dates back to May 2022.

Both men first collided in the quarterfinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. There, Rodtang claimed victory by decision.

Despite the loss, Smith demonstrated tremendous heart, proving he belonged among the elite in his division.

Now, the British striker gets a shot at redemption against his highly regarded opponent. This time, 26 pounds of gold will be at stake.

Smith possesses the skills necessary to put an end to Rodtang’s reign of terror. However, he will need to bring his absolute best to Bangkok to seize this opportunity.