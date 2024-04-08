UFC hopeful Paul Hughes rips apart ‘S****bag’ Paddy Pimblett, pitches fight ahead of possible free agency signing

By Curtis Calhoun - April 8, 2024

Former interim Cage Warriors featherweight champion Paul Hughes not only has his eyes on a UFC signing, but a showdown with Paddy Pimblett.

Paul Hughes, Paddy Pimblett

Hughes is a free agent and a top featherweight prospect after an accomplished run in Cage Warriors. He’s won five fights in a row, including against up-and-coming UFC featherweight Morgan Charriere.

During their stints in Cage Warriors, Hughes, and Pimblett were two of the top names in promotional history. Pimblett signed with the UFC in 2021 and is unbeaten inside the Octagon.

Hughes is currently weighing his options in free agency but wants a shot to take away Pimblett’s ‘0’ in his UFC loss column.

Paul Hughes targets Paddy Pimblett ahead of possible UFC signing

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Hughes went off on his former Cage Warriors colleague.

“He’s a shitebag,” Hughes said. “He has been since Cage Warriors days. I’m not a huge one for beefs and all that right now, I want to do that when it’s legit. But I just think he’s always has a stinking attitude…never seen eye to eye with him…

“I genuinely believe I’d beat him with one hand. Absolutely a fight that I want down the line.”

Hughes isn’t the only one whom Pimblett has ruffled the feathers of during his MMA career. He’s made enemies since his UFC signing, including with current UFC featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria.

Hughes has a lot of reason to feel confident in a potential future fight with Pimblett. Five of his 11 career victories have come by knockout, and he’s regarded as one of the top featherweight prospects in the world.

Pimblett is coming off of a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 296. He’s earned wins over the likes of Jared Gordon and Jordan Leavitt during his promotional tenure.

Hughes and Pimblett could potentially be on a collision course, and two of the UK’s biggest stars could soon share spots on the UFC roster.

