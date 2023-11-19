UFC Vegas 82 Results: Brendan Allen stops Paul Craig (Video)

By Chris Taylor - November 18, 2023

A middleweight bout featuring Brendan Allen taking on Paul Craig served as the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 82 event.

Brendan Allen, Paul Craig, UFC Vegas 82, Results, UFC

Allen (22-5 MMA) enters the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, with four of those five victories coming by way of submission. In his most recent effort this past June, ‘All In’ scored a rear-naked choke finish over Bruno Silva.

Meanwhile, Paul Craig (17-6 MMA) most recently made his middleweight debut at July’s UFC London event, where he scored a second-round TKO victory over Andre Muniz. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Bearjew’, as the Scottish fighter had previously suffered losses to Johnny Walker and Volkan Oezdemir at light heavyweight.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 82 main event begins and both fighters land low kicks to start. Brendan Allen with a nice body. He forces the clinch and Craig hauls him to the fence before changing levels. Allen lands a nice knee inside. He lands a hip toss and falls directly into mount. The American starts dropping punches and elbows. Craig regains half guard. Allen moves to Craig’s back and looks for a rear-naked choke. Paul Craig counters by moving for a calf slicer. A scramble ensues, and after a heel hook attempt from Allen, the fighters return to their feet. Allen with another takedown and begins working some ground and pound. One of those shots split Craig open.

Round 2 begins and a big right from Brendan Allen wobbles ‘Bearjew’. Craig shoots for a takedown and then opts to pull guard. He looks to isolate an arm but eats some big shots for his trouble. Allen passes to half guard. Short hammer fists from Allen. Craig regains guard. A solid elbow lands from Allen. The American threatens with a guillotine before going back to ground and pound. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Brendan Allen gets off a big combination. He jumps on a guillotine while Craig attempts to change levels. Allen loses the choke but winds up on top in guard. Craig turns to try and stand and Allen snatches up a rear-naked choke to force the tap.

Official UFC Vegas 82 Results: Brendan Allen def. Paul Craig via submission in Round 3

Who would you like to see Allen fight next following his victory over Craig this evening in Sin City?

Previous Post

Topics:

Brendan Allen Paul Craig UFC UFC Vegas 82

Related

Michael Morales, UFC Vegas 82, UFC

UFC Vegas 82 Results: Michael Morales defeats Jake Matthews

Chris Taylor - November 18, 2023
Chase Hooper, Jordan Leavitt, UFC Vegas 82, UFC, Results
Jordan Leavitt

UFC Vegas 82 Results: Chase Hooper stops Jordan Leavitt (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 18, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 82 main card features a lightweight bout between Chase Hooper and Jordan Leavitt.

Chad Anheliger
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Chad Anheliger thought he and Jose Johnson would fight on the regional scene, expects it to be a fun striking fight at UFC Vegas 82

Cole Shelton - November 17, 2023

Chad Anheliger wasn’t sure when he would be able to fight again.

Snoop Dogg and Conor McGregor
Snoop Dogg

Conor McGregor relates to Snoop Dogg's struggle giving up marijuana: "Do you run it, or does it run you?"

Josh Evanoff - November 17, 2023

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor understands Snoop Dogg’s plight.

Bobby Green and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Bobby Green eyes Max Holloway with a win over Dan Hooker to prove he's the best boxer in the UFC: "You gotta come see me"

Cole Shelton - November 17, 2023

Bobby Green is hoping to secure a fight with Max Holloway next time out.

Henry Cejudo, Tom Aspinall, UFC 295

Tom Aspinall laughs off Henry Cejudo's comments about interim title win: "If he spoke I probably wouldn't hear him"

Josh Evanoff - November 17, 2023
Brendan Allen and Paul Craig
Paul Craig

WATCH | Brendan Allen tells Paul Craig to "bring the same energy" at UFC Vegas 82 and to not "pull guard" in intense faceoff

Cole Shelton - November 17, 2023

Brendan Allen and Paul Craig had an intense final faceoff ahead of their UFC Vegas 82 main event fight.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall calls for the UFC to strip Jon Jones of his heavyweight title: “I should be the real champion”

Susan Cox - November 17, 2023

Tom Aspinall has called for the UFC to strip Jon Jones of his heavyweight title.

UFC Vegas 82, Paul Craig, Brendan Allen, UFC
Paul Craig

UFC Vegas 82: ‘Allen vs. Craig’ Weigh-in Results - 3 Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - November 17, 2023

The UFC Vegas 82: ‘Allen vs. Craig’ Weigh-in Results are in!

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis says Israel Adesanya “deserves” some time off, but advises against a lengthy hiatus

Susan Cox - November 17, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis says Israel Adesanya ‘deserves’ some time off, but advises against a lengthy hiatus.