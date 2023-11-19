UFC Vegas 82 Results: Brendan Allen stops Paul Craig (Video)

A middleweight bout featuring Brendan Allen taking on Paul Craig served as the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 82 event.

Allen (22-5 MMA) enters the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, with four of those five victories coming by way of submission. In his most recent effort this past June, ‘All In’ scored a rear-naked choke finish over Bruno Silva.

Meanwhile, Paul Craig (17-6 MMA) most recently made his middleweight debut at July’s UFC London event, where he scored a second-round TKO victory over Andre Muniz. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Bearjew’, as the Scottish fighter had previously suffered losses to Johnny Walker and Volkan Oezdemir at light heavyweight.

A couple of submission specialists in our main event 👀@BrendanAllenMMA vs @PaulCraig The #UFCVegas82 main event is live now on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/UiCI0N9wEP — UFC (@ufc) November 19, 2023

Round one of the UFC Vegas 82 main event begins and both fighters land low kicks to start. Brendan Allen with a nice body. He forces the clinch and Craig hauls him to the fence before changing levels. Allen lands a nice knee inside. He lands a hip toss and falls directly into mount. The American starts dropping punches and elbows. Craig regains half guard. Allen moves to Craig’s back and looks for a rear-naked choke. Paul Craig counters by moving for a calf slicer. A scramble ensues, and after a heel hook attempt from Allen, the fighters return to their feet. Allen with another takedown and begins working some ground and pound. One of those shots split Craig open.

Round 2 begins and a big right from Brendan Allen wobbles ‘Bearjew’. Craig shoots for a takedown and then opts to pull guard. He looks to isolate an arm but eats some big shots for his trouble. Allen passes to half guard. Short hammer fists from Allen. Craig regains guard. A solid elbow lands from Allen. The American threatens with a guillotine before going back to ground and pound. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Brendan Allen gets off a big combination. He jumps on a guillotine while Craig attempts to change levels. Allen loses the choke but winds up on top in guard. Craig turns to try and stand and Allen snatches up a rear-naked choke to force the tap.

There are a few names on the mind of @BrendanAllenMMA after his #UFCVegas82 performance 👀 pic.twitter.com/8oybJK0HeT — UFC (@ufc) November 19, 2023

Official UFC Vegas 82 Results: Brendan Allen def. Paul Craig via submission in Round 3

Who would you like to see Allen fight next following his victory over Craig this evening in Sin City?