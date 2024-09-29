Anthony Smith thinks Stipe Miocic would fight Tom Aspinall at UFC 309 if needed: ‘He doesn’t really give a sh*t’ about Jon Jones

Anthony Smith Says Stipe Miocic Would Fight Tom Aspinall

On a new edition of the “Believe You Me” podcast, Anthony Smith disagreed with those who don’t think Stipe Miocic would fight Tom Aspinall if “Bones” isn’t available (h/t MMAFighting).

“I think [Miocic] will,” Smith said. “Anytime I’ve ever had conversations about this kind of stuff with Stipe, I know that I think in this whole media world—not just [Michael Bisping] and I, but the media in the general and the UFC and everyone that talks about it—they make it seem like Stipe really gives a shit. He doesn’t really give a shit. He’s barely a fighter. Like, he doesn’t have the mentality of a fighter unless he’s in there actively fighting. He doesn’t talk about fights, he doesn’t really watch them that much, he trains every single day, but he’s just not immersed in this world at all. He wants to beat Jon because everyone else says that Jon is the best, he couldn’t care less about Jon Jones.”

Smith went on to say the opponent change wouldn’t throw Miocic off. He thinks the surefire future UFC Hall of Famer never prepares for a fight thinking about what his opponent is doing.