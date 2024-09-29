Anthony Smith thinks Stipe Miocic would fight Tom Aspinall at UFC 309 if needed: ‘He doesn’t really give a sh*t’ about Jon Jones

By Fernando Quiles - September 29, 2024

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith believes Stipe Miocic would fight Tom Aspinall if the interim champion is needed for UFC 309.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, and Stipe Miocic

Miocic is scheduled to challenge Jon Jones for the UFC Heavyweight Championship. The bout will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 16th. The bout was initially booked for late 2023, but Jones suffered an injury.

In a situation where Jones has to be pulled again, “Lionheart” feels Miocic would take the fight with Aspinall.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER BELIEVES JON JONES NOR STIPE MIOCIC WILL FIGHT TOM ASPINALL DESPITE BACKUP ROLE: “FIGHTING EACH OTHER AND NOBODY ELSE”

Anthony Smith Says Stipe Miocic Would Fight Tom Aspinall

On a new edition of the “Believe You Me” podcast, Anthony Smith disagreed with those who don’t think Stipe Miocic would fight Tom Aspinall if “Bones” isn’t available (h/t MMAFighting).

“I think [Miocic] will,” Smith said. “Anytime I’ve ever had conversations about this kind of stuff with Stipe, I know that I think in this whole media world—not just [Michael Bisping] and I, but the media in the general and the UFC and everyone that talks about it—they make it seem like Stipe really gives a shit. He doesn’t really give a shit. He’s barely a fighter. Like, he doesn’t have the mentality of a fighter unless he’s in there actively fighting. He doesn’t talk about fights, he doesn’t really watch them that much, he trains every single day, but he’s just not immersed in this world at all. He wants to beat Jon because everyone else says that Jon is the best, he couldn’t care less about Jon Jones.”

Smith went on to say the opponent change wouldn’t throw Miocic off. He thinks the surefire future UFC Hall of Famer never prepares for a fight thinking about what his opponent is doing.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Smith Jon Jones Stipe Miocic Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Paris, Brendan Allen, UFC

Brendan Allen issues statement following disappointing UFC Paris loss to Nassourdine Imavov

Fernando Quiles - September 29, 2024
Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, UFC
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira criticizes Magomed Ankalaev's fighting style: "Nobody wants to watch"

Fernando Quiles - September 29, 2024

Alex Pereira doesn’t believe the UFC is too fond of Magomed Ankalaev’s fighting style.

Benoit Saint-Denis UFC Paris
UFC

Benoit Saint-Denis issues statement following devastating UFC Paris loss to Renato Moicano

Fernando Quiles - September 29, 2024

Benoit Saint-Denis has issued a statement following his rough loss to Renato Moicano on home turf.

Renato Moicano vs Benoit Saint Denis UFC Paris
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano urges Paddy Pimblett to avoid fighting him following UFC Paris: "I'm going to hurt you"

Fernando Quiles - September 29, 2024

Renato Moicano has a stern warning for Paddy Pimblett.

Brendan Allen and Dricus Du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Brendan Allen fires back at Dricus Du Plessis over "loser" comments following UFC Paris

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

It did not take long for Brendan Allen to respond to reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis.

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov

Merab Dvalishvili takes aim at prior opponents Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo and Sean O'Malley, vows to "smash" Umar Nurmagomedov

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024
Fares Ziam, UFC Paris, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Paris Bonus Report: Fares Ziam one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

The Octagon returned to France for today’s UFC Paris event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis.

Renato Moicano, Benoit Saint Denis, UFC Paris, Pros react, UFC
Renato Moicano

Pros react after Renato Moicano stops Benoit Saint Denis at UFC Paris

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a key lightweight bout featuring Benoit Saint Denis taking on Renato Moicano.

Renato Moicano, UFC Paris, Benoit Saint Denis, UFC, Results
Renato Moicano

UFC Paris Results: Renato Moicano TKO's Benoit Saint Denis (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Paris results, including the lightweight main event between Benoit Saint Denis and Renato Moicano.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Paris, Brendan Allen, UFC
Nassourdine Imavov

Pros react after Nassourdine Imavov defeats Brendan Allen at UFC Paris

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

Today’s UFC Paris event was co-headlined by a key middleweight bout featuring Brendan Allen taking on Nassourdine Imavov.