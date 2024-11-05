What’s next for Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi after UFC Edmonton?
The UFC was in Alberta, Canada for UFC Edmonton with a ranked flyweight matchup headlining the card as Brandon Moreno took on Amir Albazi.
Moreno entered the fight coming off back-to-back split decision losses including dropping his title to Alexandre Pantoja. Albazi, meanwhile, was fighting for the first time since November of 2023, and had gone 5-0 in his UFC career.
In the end, it was Brandon Moreno who got a clear-cut decision win over Albazi as he dominated him on the feet over five rounds for the win. Following UFC Edmonton, here is what I think should be next for both Moreno and Albazi.
Brandon Moreno
Brandon Moreno said he was going to take some time off after his loss to Brandon Royval in February. He returned in the main event of UFC Edmonton eight months later and looked very good. Moreno dominated Albazi to cruise to a clear-cut decision win.
With the victory, Moreno is back in the title picture but is behind Royval who should face the winner of Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura. With that, Moreno should rematch Kai Kara-France in another Fight Night main event with the winner getting the next title shot.
Moreno and Kara-France fought back in July of 2022 for the interim title in a fight Moreno won by third-round stoppage due to a liver kick. Moreno also beat Kara-France in 2019, but there aren’t many options so a trilogy makes sense.
Amir Albazi
Amir Albazi was set for the toughest test of his career at UFC Edmonton. However, Albazi fell short as he couldn’t get his grappling going and he was outstruck.
With the loss, Albazi fell to 17-2 as a pro and is 5-1 in the UFC while he had his six-fight winning streak snapped. Albazi is still a top flyweight contender and he should fight Tatsuro Taira next who lost to Royval last time out. It’s a fight to see who is the true contender at flyweight. The loser would become a gatekeeper for the top 10.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Amir Albazi Brandon Moreno UFC