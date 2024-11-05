What’s next for Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi after UFC Edmonton?

The UFC was in Alberta, Canada for UFC Edmonton with a ranked flyweight matchup headlining the card as Brandon Moreno took on Amir Albazi.

Moreno entered the fight coming off back-to-back split decision losses including dropping his title to Alexandre Pantoja. Albazi, meanwhile, was fighting for the first time since November of 2023, and had gone 5-0 in his UFC career.

In the end, it was Brandon Moreno who got a clear-cut decision win over Albazi as he dominated him on the feet over five rounds for the win. Following UFC Edmonton, here is what I think should be next for both Moreno and Albazi.