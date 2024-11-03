UFC Edmonton Bonus Report: Dustin Stoltzfus one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

The Octagon returned to Alberta for tonight’s UFC Edmonton event, and four fighters ended up taking home performance bonuses.

The fight card was headlined by a high stakes men’s flyweight bout featuring Brandon Moreno taking on Amir Albazi. The contest resulted in a dominant performance from the former flyweight kingpin Brandon Moreno. ‘The Assassin Baby’ was able to overwhelm Amir Albazi for the majority of the contest, battering ‘The Prince’ with jabs, left hooks and some well-timed kicks. By the end of round four, Albazi’s face was an absolute mess and that just continued to get worse as Moreno continued his onslaught in the fifth and final round. After twenty-five minutes of action there was no doubt that Moreno would get the nod.

UFC Edmonton was co-headlined by a key women’s flyweight matchup featuring Rose Namajunas taking on Erin Blanchfield. The highly anticipated bout proved to be a back and forth affair. Rose Namajunas was able to get off to a strong start in the opening two rounds, utilizing her jab and footwork to keep Erin Blanchfield at distance. However, in round three ‘Cold Blooded’ was able to take the fight to the ground for the first time and began to swing the momentum in her favor. She eventually was able to find her range striking and utilized some good flurries and timely takedowns to edge out the unanimous decision win.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Jasmine Jasudavicius earned an extra $50k for her third-round submission victory over Ariane da Silva on tonight’s UFC Edmonton main card (see that here).

Performance of the night: Charles Jourdain pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Victor Henry (see that here).

Performance of the night: Youssef Zalal earned an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Jack Shore (see that here).

Performance of the night: Dustin Stoltzfus pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Marc-Andre Barriault (see that here).

