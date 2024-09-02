Brandon Moreno ends brief time away from MMA, set to return at UFC Vegas 100

Brandon Moreno will be ending his time away from MMA as he has his next fight booked.

After Moreno suffered a split decision loss to Brandon Royval in the main event of UFC Mexico City he announced he would be taking time away from MMA. The Mexican felt like his mind and body needed time away from training and thinking about fighting. He said the last time this happened he went on his run to become the undisputed flyweight title.

“I’ve reached a point where my mind is stressed, and I just want to rest a bit. I’m not saying I’m 100 percent stepping away from MMA. But, I do want to take a break to rest. Be with my family and just be a normal person, be with my daughters, and just do new things,” Moreno said. “There are many things I haven’t done because I’m 100 percent focused on my training. I just want to rest a bit. This is by no means a goodbye. Just wait for me, have patience, let my body and my mind recover, and we’ll come back to do things well.”

Now, according to Bert MMA, Brandon Moreno is booked to headline UFC Vegas 100 on November 9 against Amir Albazi. The pivotal flyweight bout will take place at the UFC Apex.