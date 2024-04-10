CM Punk claims MMA wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for professional wrestling: “Look at all these guys that would be pro wrestlers”

By Harry Kettle - April 10, 2024

Former UFC fighter CM Punk believes that mixed martial arts wouldn’t exist as it is today without professional wrestling.

CM Punk, Dana White, UFC, Salary

As many fans know, CM Punk is back with WWE and has been since late last year. As we also know, he tried his hand in MMA many years ago. He competed twice in the UFC, losing on both occasions.

RELATED: WWE star CM Punk reflects on failed UFC career: “I would be kicking myself to this day if I said no”

For his efforts, Punk has received a great deal of ridicule since then. Some fans, of course, respect and appreciate that he was willing to get in the cage and compete.

In a recent interview with ESPN, he spoke candidly about the impact pro wrestling has had on MMA.

Punk’s view on MMA/pro wrestling

“MMA as we currently know it wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for professional wrestling,” Brooks said on an ESPN UFC 300 preview show. “Conversely, a fun flip side of the coin is I know so many people that if MMA was a viable option like it is today, to make a living, get paid, never would have gotten into professional wrestling.

“A guy like Ken Shamrock was a pro wrestler, maybe before he was a fighter, right?” he continued. “Ken went where the money was at the time. Look at him now. A guy like Kurt Angle, I look at. Kurt never would have been a professional wrestler. Kurt would have been scouted and almost drafted into MMA. A super gym would have found him.”

“Go back to Bo Nickal, if MMA didn’t exist today, look at all these guys that would be pro wrestlers,” Brooks said. “I’m dead serious. As human beings, it’s in our DNA. Fighting is in our DNA. To me, mixed martial arts is the ultimate test that you can put yourself through.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you agree with CM Punk? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

CM Punk UFC WWE News

Related

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill

VIDEO | Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill share cordial fight week face-to-face ahead of UFC 300: 'What does 'Chama' mean?!'

Curtis Calhoun - April 9, 2024
Jim Miller
Jim Miller

Jim Miller plans to "frustrate" Bobby Green at UFC 300, lays out retirement plan

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2024

Jim Miller got his wish of fighting on UFC 300.

Israel Adesanya, Jamahal Hill, Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya predicts Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

Curtis Calhoun - April 9, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is keeping a keen eye on the UFC 300 main event between former foe Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.

Max Holloway, Islam Makhachev
Max Holloway

Max Holloway hits back at Islam Makhachev's 'useless fight' comments ahead of UFC 300

Curtis Calhoun - April 9, 2024

Max Holloway took exception to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s recent mockery of his UFC 300 showdown with Justin Gaethje.

UFC

Ronda Rousey names non-UFC legend as her MMA GOAT: "He had it all"

Josh Evanoff - April 9, 2024

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey believes Fedor Emelianenko is the greatest fighter of all time.

Israel Adesanya, Max Holloway

Israel Adesanya advises Max Holloway on how to upset Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Curtis Calhoun - April 9, 2024
Max Holloway
Max Holloway

PHOTO | Max Holloway reveals custom floral shorts for UFC 300 fight against Justin Gaethje

Josh Evanoff - April 9, 2024

Max Holloway will have special shorts on for his UFC 300 fight against Justin Gaethje on Saturday.

Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier reveals UFC hasn't offered Islam Makhachev fight despite recent chatter: "I don't know what's next"

Josh Evanoff - April 9, 2024

Dustin Poirier expects the UFC to tell him soon if he’s going to fight Islam Makhachev or not.

Jake Paul, Sean Strickland, UFC
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland vents frustration over UFC fighter pay, expresses interest in fighting Jake Paul: “You don't leave this sport happy or well”

Susan Cox - April 9, 2024

Sean Strickland is venting his frustration over UFC fighter pay and expressing an interest in fighting Jake Paul.

Georges St-Pierre, Floyd Mayweather
Georges St. Pierre

Georges St-Pierre opens up on negotiations with Floyd Mayweather for mixed-rules fight: "I'm not that stupid"

Josh Evanoff - April 9, 2024

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre once nearly fought Floyd Mayweather.