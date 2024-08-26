Israel Adesanya responds to Alex Pereira’s suspension that he entered UFC 305 with an injury: “This guy knows me”

By Josh Evanoff - August 26, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has responded to Alex Pereira.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira

‘The Last Stylebender’ is fresh off his return to the cage in the main event of UFC 305 earlier this month. Back for the first time since a loss to Sean Strickland last year, Israel Adesanya faced Dricus du Plessis. While the former middleweight champion had some success against ‘Stillknocks’, he suffered a fourth-round submission loss.

Post-fight, Israel Adesanya’s former rival Alex Pereira commented on his defeat. In a video published on social media, the UFC light heavyweight champion gave a lot of credit to his former rival. However, ‘Poatan’ also questioned why Adesanya didn’t utilize leg kicks more against du Plessis. Pereira went as far as to guess that the middleweight entered the fight with an injury.

Well, it seems that Alex Pereira’s intuition could’ve been correct. Earlier today, Israel Adesanya reacted to the Brazilian’s comments on X, stating that ‘Poatan’ knows him very well. While the former champion didn’t admit anything, it seems clear that he’s hinting at the fact that he entered UFC 305 with a leg injury.

Israel Adesanya responds to former rival Alex Pereira following UFC 305 defeat

For what it’s worth, this is far from the first time that Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have shown respect to one another. While the two are massive rivals from their kickboxing days, there still seems to be a level of respect with one another. Adesanya stated earlier this summer that he has no problem with the Brazilian personally, but he hates his fans.

Regardless, it remains to be seen when, or if ‘The Last Stylebender’ will compete. Coming off his loss to du Plessis earlier this month, Israel Adesanya stated that he felt so good he could fight again this month. However, the middleweight contender added that he will need time off following his loss to the South African.

The same cannot be said of Alex Pereira. Earlier this month, ‘Poatan’ booked his return to the cage for UFC 307 against Khalil Rountree in October. For his part, ‘The War Horse’ is riding a five-fight winning streak, last knocking out Anthony Smith in December.

What do you make of these comments from Alex Pereira? Do you think Israel Adesanya entered UFC 305 with a leg injury?

