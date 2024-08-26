REPORT | UFC/Strikeforce vet Benji Radach dead at 45

Benji Radach’s cause of death is presently unknown

In a recent Instagram story post, UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn reacted to Radach’s death.

“I saw [coach Troy Mandaloniz] posted that [Benji Radach] passed,” Penn said on Radach’s death. “I always had a great time hanging out and drinking some beers with this man. I haven’t seen him in a few years so I already missed him. See you when I get there.”

Radach made his professional MMA debut in October 2001, earning a first-round win over Royden Demotta at WEC 2. He made his UFC debut at UFC 37, fighting to a no-contest over Steve Berger before a win over Nick Serra at UFC 37.5.

Radach competed against the likes of Sean Sherk, Ovince Saint Preux, and Chris Leben during his career. He retired in 2015 after a loss to Ben Reiter at Bellator 137.

Radach knocked out Murilo Rua, the older brother of Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, during a brief stint in Elite XC. He also tallied five wins in six fights in IFL, including victories over Gerald Harris and Bristol Marunde.

Radach was one of the UFC’s early heroes outside of the cage. He stopped a 2004 robbery in Vancouver, Washington at a restaurant, using a wrist lock and a punch to disarm the assailant.

After his fighting career, Radach became the Corporate Director of Instructor’s Training for LA Boxing.

We’ll continue to update you on this developing story as details surface on Radach’s death. As of this writing, the UFC has yet to issue a statement.