REPORT | UFC/Strikeforce vet Benji Radach dead at 45

By Curtis Calhoun - August 26, 2024

Former UFC and Strikeforce fighter Benji Radach has passed away at 45 years old, as reported by MMA Fighting‘s Damon Martin on Monday.

Benji Radach

Family members and friends of Radach, including MMA veteran Troy Mandaloniz, shared the news of his passing. As of this writing, the circumstances surrounding his death are unknown.

Benji Radach’s cause of death is presently unknown

In a recent Instagram story post, UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn reacted to Radach’s death.

BJ Penn, Benji Radach

“I saw [coach Troy Mandaloniz] posted that [Benji Radach] passed,” Penn said on Radach’s death. “I always had a great time hanging out and drinking some beers with this man. I haven’t seen him in a few years so I already missed him. See you when I get there.”

Radach made his professional MMA debut in October 2001, earning a first-round win over Royden Demotta at WEC 2. He made his UFC debut at UFC 37, fighting to a no-contest over Steve Berger before a win over Nick Serra at UFC 37.5.

Radach competed against the likes of Sean Sherk, Ovince Saint Preux, and Chris Leben during his career. He retired in 2015 after a loss to Ben Reiter at Bellator 137.

Radach knocked out Murilo Rua, the older brother of Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, during a brief stint in Elite XC.  He also tallied five wins in six fights in IFL, including victories over Gerald Harris and Bristol Marunde.

Radach was one of the UFC’s early heroes outside of the cage. He stopped a 2004 robbery in Vancouver, Washington at a restaurant, using a wrist lock and a punch to disarm the assailant.

After his fighting career, Radach became the Corporate Director of Instructor’s Training for LA Boxing.

We’ll continue to update you on this developing story as details surface on Radach’s death. As of this writing, the UFC has yet to issue a statement.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya responds to Alex Pereira's suspension that he entered UFC 305 with an injury: "This guy knows me"

Josh Evanoff - August 26, 2024
Arman Tsarukyan Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan reveals Islam Makhachev rematch is in the works for UFC 310 in December

Josh Evanoff - August 26, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan has revealed that he could face Islam Makhachev at UFC 310 in December.

Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman reflects on rivalry with "great dance partner" Colby Covington: "He challenged me so much"

Josh Evanoff - August 26, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has a lot of respect for Colby Covington.

Angela Hill
UFC

Angela Hill issues statement after UFC Vegas 96 defeat

Curtis Calhoun - August 26, 2024

UFC strawweight veteran Angela Hill has addressed her following for the first time since her loss in the UFC Vegas 96 co-main event.

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett lays out his path to a lightweight title shot including a future fight with Charles Oliveira

Cole Shelton - August 26, 2024

Paddy Pimblett believes he is just a couple of fights away from fighting for the lightweight title.

Robert Whittaker, Alex Pereira

Robert Whittaker warns Alex Pereira against potential Dricus du Plessis middleweight clash

Curtis Calhoun - August 26, 2024
Daniel Cormier and Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley wants to run into Daniel Cormier following fiery exchange earlier this year: "I’ve been praying to the MMA gods"

Fernando Quiles - August 26, 2024

Joaquin Buckley is hoping to run into Daniel Cormier one day, whether that be to hash things out or settle it the old fashioned day.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev refutes Alex Pereira's claims of avoiding UFC 307 title fight: "I’m gonna make you eat your words"

Fernando Quiles - August 26, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev has refuted a claim made by UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira.

Beneil Dariush
Paddy Pimblett

Beneil Dariush welcomes UFC fight with Paddy Pimblett: "I really do think experience plays a factor"

Fernando Quiles - August 26, 2024

Beneil Dariush thinks his experience would be too much for Paddy Pimblett to handle.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor continues to campaign for a spot at December’s UFC 310 event: “Free the Mac”

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor continues to make a push to appear on the promotion’s UFC 310 card in December.