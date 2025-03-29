WWE superstar confident he would do ‘1000 times better’ in MMA than CM Punk

CM Punk is an iconic professional wrestler, but his MMA career did not go very well. In fact, it’s fair to say it went horribly.

Punk announced plans to try his hand in MMA back in late 2015. Surprisingly, despite having no martial arts background to speak of, he was invited to make his debut in the UFC, the sport’s biggest promotion.

Punk made his debut in the UFC Octagon in 2016, taking on rising prospect Mickey Gall at UFC 203. He admittedly showed a lot of heart in the matchup. However, he clearly lacked both the athleticism and skill to survive in MMA, and was submitted in round one.

Despite his disappointing debut, Punk was given a second shot in the Octagon in 2018, when he was matched up with Mike Jackson, who was effectively a part-time fighter. That time, Punk survived all three rounds, but lost a clear unanimous decision, though the fight was later ruled a No Contest when Jackson tested positive for marijuana.

The WWE star has since thrived as a commentator for Cage Fury Fighting Championships, a regional MMA promotion, and has continued to perform well as a pro wrestler. However, it’s clear he is not cut out for MMA, and at 46, will most likely never fight again.

Of course, that’s not to say no WWE stars are capable of reaching the highest level in MMA. Brock Lesnar, after all, famously won the UFC heavyweight title, and others could potentially do the same in the future.