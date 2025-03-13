Report: TKO plotting ‘mega card’ featuring UFC, boxing and WWE
Combat sports fans could soon be offered a smorgasbord of action the likes of which we have never seen before, featuring UFC, boxing and WWE all in one night.
That’s according to a new report from Wrestling Informer, who claim “a mega card” featuring “UFC, boxing, and WWE all on the same event” is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia “this year or next.”
A massive combat sports event is reportedly being planned by TKO 🤯
“At some point this year or next, a mega card is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia. Featuring UFC, boxing, and WWE all on the same event.”
Let’s be honest. While Wrestling Informer is a credible source for wrestling news, the chances of this happening are pretty slim. The costs of such an event would be astronomical, not just in terms of paying fighters, but paying commentators, officials, and other staff. The logistics of pulling it off would also be incredibly complex. For one, MMA, boxing and pro wrestling all use different enclosures. The broadcast rights would also be very complex.
That being said, it is certainly possible. The UFC and WWE are both now owned by TKO, and that company is also set to plunge into the professional boxing industry thanks to a new partnership between Dana White and Turki Alalshikh.
If it could be pulled off, it could be massive. Imagine a card featuring some combination of UFC stars like Jon Jones, Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, pro wrestling favorites like Roman Reigns and Logan Paul, and pro boxing talent like Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terrence Crawford. Any combination of the three sport’s biggest stars would probably shatter pay-per-view records.
Then again, maybe not.
Fans not keen on UFC, boxing and WWE “mega event”
The fan response to the idea on social media hasn’t been particularly positive.
“Sounds like a horrible idea,” said one X user.
“We have officially lost the plot,” another user said.
“I’ll watch UFC and boxing but keep off the WWE,” a third fan said on X. “We don’t wanna watch that fake BS.”
Even X’s resident combat sports expert Caposa railed against the idea.
“No thanks,” he said in response to the report from Wrestling Informer.
Would you be interested in a watching UFC, boxing and WWE all on one card in Saudi Arabia?
