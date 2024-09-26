UFC star Bo Nickal responds to fan criticizing him for inactivity

By Harry Kettle - September 26, 2024

UFC prospect Bo Nickal has responded to someone who appears to have been criticizing his inactivity in the cage.

Bo Nickal

As we know, big things are expected from Bo Nickal in his mixed martial arts career. So far, the 28-year-old has put together an unbeaten 6-0 record, which included two quick victories on Dana White’s Contender Series. Since March 2023, he’s gone 3-0 in the promotion, with all three victories coming via finish.

RELATED: REPORT | Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig in the works for UFC 309

Now, later this year, he’s set to face his toughest test yet in the form of Paul Craig. The Scottish sensation has beaten some big names at light heavyweight in the past, including Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev.

Some people, however, haven’t been overly impressed by Nickal’s activity – which led to the following interaction on social media.

Nickal responds

Hater: “Bro you are a complete disappointment. You finish all your fights within 2mins, take ZERO damage, yet you go home, sit down for MONTHS at a time while all your hype and momentum dies. Why? Makes no sense whatsoever. This is why nobody is out here looking for you, this is why when you’re not fighting nobody cares. You need to wake tf up because it’s so damn annoying”

Nickal: “I’m training brother. Not like these other guys who sit on the couch when they’re not in camp. I’ve been fighting professionally since June of 2022. Anyone else near my position has over a decade of experience and 3-5x as many fights. I’m on my own path and having fun, just enjoy the show.”

What do you believe the future holds for Bo Nickal? Is there a scenario in which he competes for a UFC world title in the next twelve months? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

