UFC star Bo Nickal responds to fan criticizing him for inactivity

UFC prospect Bo Nickal has responded to someone who appears to have been criticizing his inactivity in the cage.

As we know, big things are expected from Bo Nickal in his mixed martial arts career. So far, the 28-year-old has put together an unbeaten 6-0 record, which included two quick victories on Dana White’s Contender Series. Since March 2023, he’s gone 3-0 in the promotion, with all three victories coming via finish.

RELATED: REPORT | Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig in the works for UFC 309

Now, later this year, he’s set to face his toughest test yet in the form of Paul Craig. The Scottish sensation has beaten some big names at light heavyweight in the past, including Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev.

Some people, however, haven’t been overly impressed by Nickal’s activity – which led to the following interaction on social media.