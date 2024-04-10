Cody Brundage not buying the hype of UFC 300 foe Bo Nickal: “People think he’s the second coming of Jesus Christ”

By Josh Evanoff - April 10, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Cody Brundage doesn’t get the insane hype around Bo Nickal.

Cody Brundage, Bo Nickal

The 29-year-old hasn’t competed since a slam knockout victory over Zachary Reese in December. That win was Cody Brundage’s second in a row, previously earning a disqualification victory over Jacob Malkoun in September. That two-fight winning streak was seemingly enough for him to get a crack at the much-hyped Bo Nickal.

The former NCAA champion is viewed as one of the best MMA prospects alive today. To this point, Bo Nickal has barely been tested in his two trips to the octagon. The wrestler scored a knockout win over short-notice replacement Val Woodburn last summer, months after he submitted Jamie Pickett in his UFC debut.

Heading into UFC 300, Bo Nickal is a massive betting favorite against Cody Brundage. The Penn State alumni is once again, one of the biggest favorites in the history of MMA. According to the current line from MGM, Nickal is a staggering -2000 favorite. While Brundage is a bit biased, he doesn’t entirely get the hype.

At UFC 300 media day, Cody Brundage discussed his upcoming fight against Bo Nickal. There, the middleweight contender stated that while the wrestler has a lot of talent, he believes the odds are massively skewed. Especially because Nickal hasn’t even been touched in his MMA career to this point.

Bo Nickal, Joe Rogan

Image via: @nobickal1 on Instagram

Cody Brundage previews UFC 300 return fight against Bo Nickal

“I don’t know if they lost before they got in there, but I do feel like they were happy to be there.” Cody Brundage stated at UFC 300 media day, discussing his bout against Bo Nickal. “They were just happy to be there, and I don’t have that mindset, and I bring things to the table that his other opponents haven’t. Yeah, I can agree with that sentiment… I don’t know if it brings me motivation [to be one of the biggest underdogs in UFC history] but I think it’s kind of funny.”

He continued, “I was talking with some of my teammates. Like, Rob Wilkinson, he’s a PFL champion, I talked with Anthony Smith. ‘Do you think if I got booked to fight you tomorrow, do you think you’d be as big of a favorite as Bo Nickal?’ Probably not. The odds are what they are. But sometimes I just think it’s a narrative more of what people think because at the end of the day, Bo Nickal has never been hit.”

“So for him to be that big of a favorite, it seems insane to me. Obviously, I’m a little biased.” Cody Brundage concluded at UFC 300 media day. “But, it seems pretty wild. People think he’s the second coming of Jesus Christ in MMA, but I just don’t see it.”

What do you make of these comments from Cody Brundage? Do you believe he will upset Bo Nickal at UFC 300?

