PHOTO | Jim Miller rocks iconic UFC 100 jacket to UFC 300 media day

By Josh Evanoff - April 10, 2024

Jim Miller had to pull out an iconic look for the UFC 300 media day earlier today.

Jim Miller, Gabriel Benitez, UFC, Results, UFC Vegas 84, Bonus

‘A10’ hasn’t competed since a third-round submission victory over Gabriel Benitez in January. That was the second win in a row, previously knocking out UFC newcomer Jesse Butler inside of a minute last June. With recent success like that, Jim Miller has earned a shot at a ranked opponent in the form of Bobby Green.

Jim Miller will face ‘King’ this Saturday night at UFC 300. For longtime fans, the sight of the 40-year-old still competing is an incredible one. Miller will be the only man to compete this weekend, who had competed on prior milestone events UFC 100, and UFC 200. The only other fighter who had a chance is the now-retired former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

While many fans have likely forgotten by now, UFC 100 fighters received a special jacket for competing. That would include Jim Miller, who defeated Mac Danzig at the milestone event in 2009. Considering his placement on the historic card this Saturday event, the lightweight felt like bringing the old jacket out of the closet.

As reported by MMA Junkie‘s Mike Bohn, Miller added that the jacket had largely just sat in the closet for the last 15 years. That might be the case, but the lightweight still fits it well. While Miller might not be getting any special jacket this weekend, he could leave Las Vegas with a ranking to his name.

While many figured that Jim Miller could retire this weekend at UFC 300, those aren’t the lightweight’s plans at all. Earlier this week, he confirmed plans to continue competing, on his search for the 155-pound title. Still, he’s aware that time is ticking. Speaking with BJPenn.com’s Cole Shelton, Miller stated:

“Where I am at right now, I’d like to be climbing, there isn’t a lot of time to waste fighting behind me. I think, this might be breaking, but I don’t want to fight more than 50 times in the UC, as silly as that sounds. Another year or two fighting three times a year. A win gets me to 27 in the UFC, I’m only three away from 30 and I don’t think anybody touches that honestly. That is a pretty good accomplishment.”

He continued, “But, obviously, there is that thing, that shiny piece of gold that is still there. I’m still gunning for that belt.”

What did you make of Jim Miller’s UFC 300 media day outfit? Do you believe he will defeat Bobby Green this Saturday?

