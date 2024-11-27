Bo Nickal vows to take down all future UFC opponents: “There’s really no other guys like Paul Craig”
Bo Nickal has vowed to take down all of his future UFC opponents following his recent clash with Paul Craig.
For the last few years, Bo Nickal has been seen as the next big thing in mixed martial arts. Since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he has been able to put on a string of impressive performances to further bolster that claim. Most recently, he went up against – and defeated – veteran Paul Craig.
However, many were left feeling a bit disappointed by the display. For the most part, Nickal didn’t rely on any of his wrestling, and instead opted to stand and trade with Craig. He got the decision victory, but he didn’t exactly blow anyone away.
In a recent interview, Nickal made it clear that he will be using his wrestling a lot more moving forward.
Nickal’s big plan
“I want to keep dominating,” Nickal said. “I look at my potential for matchups in the future, and with Paul Craig, it’s like his best position’s off his back. So, I didn’t think it was the best situation to put him in his best position, but there’s really no other guys like that.
“So, you can guarantee that every single guy I’m going to be taking them down. There’s a very low chance – I’m not going to say zero because crazy things happen – I could slip on a banana peel or something. Very low chance that they’re taking me down, and if they do I’m getting up guaranteed.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
