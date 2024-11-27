Bo Nickal vows to take down all future UFC opponents: “There’s really no other guys like Paul Craig”

Bo Nickal has vowed to take down all of his future UFC opponents following his recent clash with Paul Craig.

For the last few years, Bo Nickal has been seen as the next big thing in mixed martial arts. Since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he has been able to put on a string of impressive performances to further bolster that claim. Most recently, he went up against – and defeated – veteran Paul Craig.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier responds to Bo Nickal’s criticism of UFC 309 commentary: “There’s room for improvement!”

However, many were left feeling a bit disappointed by the display. For the most part, Nickal didn’t rely on any of his wrestling, and instead opted to stand and trade with Craig. He got the decision victory, but he didn’t exactly blow anyone away.

In a recent interview, Nickal made it clear that he will be using his wrestling a lot more moving forward.