Bo Nickal vows to take down all future UFC opponents: “There’s really no other guys like Paul Craig”

By Harry Kettle - November 27, 2024

Bo Nickal has vowed to take down all of his future UFC opponents following his recent clash with Paul Craig.

Bo Nickal

For the last few years, Bo Nickal has been seen as the next big thing in mixed martial arts. Since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he has been able to put on a string of impressive performances to further bolster that claim. Most recently, he went up against – and defeated – veteran Paul Craig.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier responds to Bo Nickal’s criticism of UFC 309 commentary: “There’s room for improvement!”

However, many were left feeling a bit disappointed by the display. For the most part, Nickal didn’t rely on any of his wrestling, and instead opted to stand and trade with Craig. He got the decision victory, but he didn’t exactly blow anyone away.

In a recent interview, Nickal made it clear that he will be using his wrestling a lot more moving forward.

Nickal’s big plan

“I want to keep dominating,” Nickal said. “I look at my potential for matchups in the future, and with Paul Craig, it’s like his best position’s off his back. So, I didn’t think it was the best situation to put him in his best position, but there’s really no other guys like that.

“So, you can guarantee that every single guy I’m going to be taking them down. There’s a very low chance – I’m not going to say zero because crazy things happen – I could slip on a banana peel or something. Very low chance that they’re taking me down, and if they do I’m getting up guaranteed.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe that Bo Nickal has what it takes to become a world champion in the UFC? If so, how long will it take him to get there? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bo Nickal Paul Craig UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo

Daniel Cormier shares his bantamweight wishlist, including Sean O’Malley vs. Henry Cejudo

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2024
Reinier de Ridder
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder set to square off with Kevin Holland at UFC 311

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2024

UFC newcomer Reinier de Ridder is reportedly set to square off with veteran Kevin Holland at UFC 311.

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin
UFC

Conor McGregor's fiancee sends scathing message to rape accuser: "What sort of woman are you?"

Cole Shelton - November 26, 2024

Dee Devlin, the fiancee of Conor McGregor, has issued a scathing statement following her partner’s sexual assault trial.

Paddy Pimblett, Islam Makhachev, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett opens up on future fight against UFC champion Islam Makhachev: "Obviously I think I'd beat him"

Josh Evanoff - November 26, 2024

Paddy Pimblett believes he can defeat UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Wang Cong UFC Vegas 96
UFC

Wang Cong releases statement following historic upset loss at UFC Macau: "I still believe I'm the one"

Josh Evanoff - November 26, 2024

UFC women’s flyweight contender Wang Cong has released a statement following her recent loss.

Conor McGregor

Proper No. 12 drops Conor McGregor from branding following sexual assault ruling

Cole Shelton - November 26, 2024
Joe Rogan, Drake, UFC, betting, UFC betting, MMA, Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, Mike Tyson, Jake Paul
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan wants to 'get ahold of Drake and talk to him' about UFC betting

BJ Penn Staff - November 26, 2024

Joe Rogan is hoping to get Drake on the phone — and not to invite the rap superstar onto his popular podcast. Instead, the long-time UFC commentator is hoping to chat with the rapper about his bets on boxing and MMA fights.

Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka fires shots at Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 311

Fernando Quiles - November 26, 2024

Jiri Prochazka is tired of hearing shade from Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker provides shocking update on his bottom teeth following UFC 308 loss to Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles - November 26, 2024

Robert Whittaker has given an update on his bottom teeth following UFC 308, and it sounds like a dental nightmare.

Conor McGregor suit
UFC

Fight fans scold Conor McGregor following latest post on Instagram

Fernando Quiles - November 26, 2024

Fans continue to rip Conor McGregor on social media following a recent court ruling.