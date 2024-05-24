Devin Haney reacts to Ryan Garcia’s positive B sample, goes off on “b****ass” Oscar De La Hoya
Devin Haney has spoken out on Ryan Garcia’s positive B sample VADA test, and he has some choice words for Golden Boy Promotions’ Oscar De La Hoya.
Haney suffered a majority decision loss to Ryan Garcia back in April, but that result is likely to be changed to a no contest. News broke that “KingRy” failed his drug test for ostarine. The B sample yielded the same result. The next step for Garcia is to send in the supplements he used during his camp and face potential punishment from the New York State Athletic Commission.
Haney is convinced that Garcia was well aware that he would pop for a banned substance.
Devin Haney Goes Off on Oscar De La Hoya Following Ryan Garcia’s Failed B Sample
Devin Haney wasn’t interested in holding his tongue when the results of Ryan Garcia’s B sample were revealed. He took to his X account with his reaction to the news.
Ryan & his team knew he would test positive that’s why they did a bs “hair test” on their own which who really he knows if they did it..
— Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) May 23, 2024
“Ryan & his team knew he would test positive that’s why they did a bs ‘hair test’ on their own which who really he knows if they did it,” Haney wrote.
Haney then turned his attention to Oscar De La Hoya, Garcia’s promoter and International Boxing Hall of Famer. Haney claims his team has reached out to De La Hoya, but they haven’t gotten a response.
Oscar bitch ass ain’t answered the phone for weeks.. bitch im calling bout my money
— Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) May 23, 2024
“Oscar b*tch ass ain’t answered the phone for weeks.. b*tch im calling bout my money,” Haney wrote.
Haney will likely have the first loss of his pro boxing career wiped away, but some are wondering how he will look when he eventually returns to the ring after being dropped by “KingRy” three times.
BJPenn.com will keep you posted on the fallout of Ryan Garcia’s drug test debacle.
