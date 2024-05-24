Devin Haney reacts to Ryan Garcia’s positive B sample, goes off on “b****ass” Oscar De La Hoya

Devin Haney Goes Off on Oscar De La Hoya Following Ryan Garcia’s Failed B Sample

Devin Haney wasn’t interested in holding his tongue when the results of Ryan Garcia’s B sample were revealed. He took to his X account with his reaction to the news.

“Ryan & his team knew he would test positive that’s why they did a bs ‘hair test’ on their own which who really he knows if they did it,” Haney wrote.

Haney then turned his attention to Oscar De La Hoya, Garcia’s promoter and International Boxing Hall of Famer. Haney claims his team has reached out to De La Hoya, but they haven’t gotten a response.

“Oscar b*tch ass ain’t answered the phone for weeks.. b*tch im calling bout my money,” Haney wrote.

Haney will likely have the first loss of his pro boxing career wiped away, but some are wondering how he will look when he eventually returns to the ring after being dropped by “KingRy” three times.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on the fallout of Ryan Garcia’s drug test debacle.