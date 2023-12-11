Beneil Dariush is contemplating his UFC future following KO loss to Arman Tsarukyan: “Do I go forward or am I done”

UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush has admitted that he’s contemplating his future in MMA after his recent knockout loss.

Earlier this month, Beneil Dariush suffered a pretty bad knockout loss at the hands of Arman Tsarukyan. The defeat came in the first round, and it served as the second loss of the year for Dariush following his defeat to Charles Oliveira in June. Now, at the age of 34, it appears as if Dariush is questioning his future in the sport of mixed martial arts.

While he’s only lost to elite lightweights in this run, Beneil has always been a very proud individual. In the following interview, he spoke about the struggles he’s having with this decision.