Beneil Dariush is contemplating his UFC future following KO loss to Arman Tsarukyan: “Do I go forward or am I done”

By Harry Kettle - December 11, 2023

UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush has admitted that he’s contemplating his future in MMA after his recent knockout loss.

Arman Tsarukyan, Beneil Dariush, UFC Austin, Results, UFC

Earlier this month, Beneil Dariush suffered a pretty bad knockout loss at the hands of Arman Tsarukyan. The defeat came in the first round, and it served as the second loss of the year for Dariush following his defeat to Charles Oliveira in June. Now, at the age of 34, it appears as if Dariush is questioning his future in the sport of mixed martial arts.

While he’s only lost to elite lightweights in this run, Beneil has always been a very proud individual. In the following interview, he spoke about the struggles he’s having with this decision.

Dariush gets honest

“My goal in this game is to be the best that I can be. I just remember spending a lot of time in prayer and like, trying to figure out if I was done back then [a previous losing skid]. I’m kind of in the same spot right now. I’m just trying to figure out like, do I go forward, or am I done, kind of deal, right? Because I’m not trying to be a 50-50 fighter or even a top 10 fighter. I’m trying to be number one in the world. I want to be the best, and I’m not going to settle for anything less than that.”

“I guess, just, that’s how I deal with it. I go back to prayer and see what the lord kind of showes me. Last time I had a lot of issues physically with my neck, I said I would solve those issues and then go back into the Octagon and see how that goes. I did that, and I had a big change in my performance. I went from being like 0-3 to 8-0. But this time I don’t have any health issues. My neck is pretty good, overall. I don’t have any issues with it. It’s a different spot that I’m in.”

What do you want Beneil Dariush to do next? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan Beneil Dariush UFC

