Georges St-Pierre shuts down rumors that he will be part of a 2024 UFC super fight: “I am absolutely not”

By Harry Kettle - December 11, 2023

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has shut down rumors that he will be part of an MMA superfight in 2024.

Georges St-Pierre

Hardcore mixed martial art fans recognize Georges St-Pierre as one of the greatest fighters of all time. His record in the sport speaks for itself, with the other contenders often being Anderson Silva and Jon Jones. Regardless of who you favor, though, there’s no denying that St-Pierre has an incredible legacy following a truly sensational career.

However, there are many who have a “what if” point of view when it comes to the end of GSP’s run. A lot of fans and pundits wanted to see him compete against the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, but for whatever reason, it never came to fruition.

RELATED: Craig Jones says Khabib Nurmagomedov “priced himself out” of proposed grappling match with Georges St-Pierre

In a recent interview, St-Pierre was asked about the “superfight” that Dana White has teased for next year, and whether or not he would be part of it.

St-Pierre’s view

“Absolutely not. I promise you. I always told myself that I would not fight in a cage after the age of 40. I don’t say I will never compete in any combat sport event, but fighting in a cage professionally in a serious thing for my legacy, I will not do it. There is something I care more about [than] my legacy, [which] is my health. I think it’s sad, because a lot of athletes in combat sports, actually most of them, retire too late. I think it’s a shame a little bit because they tarnish not only their legacy, they tarnish their health. I think it’s important for an athlete to prepare their retirement early, before they retire, so when they retire, they know where to go, to do something out of their life.”

Would you want to see Georges return? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Georges St. Pierre UFC

Related

Arman Tsarukyan, Beneil Dariush, UFC Austin, Results, UFC

Beneil Dariush is contemplating his UFC future following KO loss to Arman Tsarukyan: “Do I go forward or am I done”

Harry Kettle - December 11, 2023
Leon Edwards and Ian Machado Garry
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards sheds light on Ian Machado Garry gym KO rumors: “He got a little taste for sure”

Harry Kettle - December 11, 2023

Leon Edwards has shed some light on the rumors that he knocked out Ian Machado Garry in training.

Khalil Rountree Anthony Smith
UFC

Anthony Smith issues statement on UFC Vegas 83 loss to Khalil Rountree

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023

Anthony Smith didn’t waste time addressing his UFC Vegas 83 defeat.

Alexandre Pantoja Brandon Royval
Brandon Royval

Alexandre Pantoja feels Brandon Royval deserves UFC 296 title opportunity: "He's fought with everybody in the top 10"

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja isn’t going to downplay Brandon Royval as a challenger.

Henry Cejudo Merab Dvalisvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili scheduled for UFC 298 in Anaheim

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023

A massive bantamweight clash with title implications has been booked between Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili.

Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad serving as backup fighter for UFC 296 main event: “I think obviously they know Colby and Leon are the two most inactive welterweights in the division"

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023
Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree explains why fighting UFC champion Alex Pereira would make sense: "You have two explosive, dynamic fighters"

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023

Khalil Rountree isn’t pounding the table to fight UFC lightweight champion Alex Pereira this second, but he does believe the fight would have some juice to it.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev dismisses rematches with Charles Oliveira & Arman Tsarukyan: "If you want to be a champion in a good way, you have to add new names"

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev isn’t a fan of rematches.

Song Yadong Petr Yan
Song Yadong

Song Yadong fires back at Petr Yan following UFC Vegas 83 win: "His last fight was boring, too"

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023

Song Yadong is having none of Petr Yan’s emojis.

Song Yadong, UFC Vegas 83, UFC, Results
Song Yadong

UFC Vegas 83 Results: Song Yadong defeats Chris Gutiérrez

Chris Taylor - December 9, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 83 results, including the main event between Song Yadong and Chris Gutiérrez.