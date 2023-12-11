Georges St-Pierre shuts down rumors that he will be part of a 2024 UFC super fight: “I am absolutely not”

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has shut down rumors that he will be part of an MMA superfight in 2024.

Hardcore mixed martial art fans recognize Georges St-Pierre as one of the greatest fighters of all time. His record in the sport speaks for itself, with the other contenders often being Anderson Silva and Jon Jones. Regardless of who you favor, though, there’s no denying that St-Pierre has an incredible legacy following a truly sensational career.

However, there are many who have a “what if” point of view when it comes to the end of GSP’s run. A lot of fans and pundits wanted to see him compete against the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, but for whatever reason, it never came to fruition.

In a recent interview, St-Pierre was asked about the “superfight” that Dana White has teased for next year, and whether or not he would be part of it.