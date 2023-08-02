Beneil Dariush confident in potential future rematch with Charles Oliveira: “I win that fight”

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush has reflected on his loss to Charles Oliveira.

The two lightweights clashed in the co-main event of UFC 289 in June. Heading into the contest, Beneil Dariush was riding arguably the greatest run in his career. Riding an eight-fight winning streak, he defeated names such as Tony Ferguson and Mateusz Gamrot in that stretch.

However, all that came to an end when he met ‘Do Bronx’ at UFC 289. After a back-and-forth early few minutes, Charles Oliveira scored a knockout near the end of the first round. For Beneil Dariush, the defeat was a rough one, setting him back in his quest for UFC lightweight gold.

However, the lightweight contender still isn’t lacking in any confidence. During a recent interview with UFC Unfiltered, Beneil Dariush discussed his loss to Charles Oliveira in June and admitted that he didn’t know what happened. On fight night, the longtime contender felt flat.

However, that doesn’t change his feelings about a potential meeting with the Brazilian. In the interview, Beneil Dariush stated that in a potential rematch, he feels confident against Charles Oliveira. It’s worth noting that any potential rematch will be on hold, as the former champion recently was booked for an October rematch with Islam Makhachev.

“Yeah, it’s not my first time losing and it’s not my first time rebuilding back up,” Beneil Dariush stated in the interview. “I’ve done it before. To be honest with you, I’m not sure why the fight went the way it did. But like I didn’t feel, something was missing that night. I’m going to get that fixed, I’m going to figure it out, and I’m going to show a better version for sure.”

He continued, “I really believe, we fight again, I win that fight. So, I have to work hard. He was about as strong as I thought he was going to be.”

What do you make of these comments from Beneil Dariush? Do you think a fight with Charles Oliveira would go differently?