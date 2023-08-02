Beneil Dariush confident in potential future rematch with Charles Oliveira: “I win that fight”

By Josh Evanoff - August 2, 2023
UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush has reflected on his loss to Charles Oliveira.

Beneil Dariush

The two lightweights clashed in the co-main event of UFC 289 in June. Heading into the contest, Beneil Dariush was riding arguably the greatest run in his career. Riding an eight-fight winning streak, he defeated names such as Tony Ferguson and Mateusz Gamrot in that stretch.

However, all that came to an end when he met ‘Do Bronx’ at UFC 289. After a back-and-forth early few minutes, Charles Oliveira scored a knockout near the end of the first round. For Beneil Dariush, the defeat was a rough one, setting him back in his quest for UFC lightweight gold.

However, the lightweight contender still isn’t lacking in any confidence. During a recent interview with UFC Unfiltered, Beneil Dariush discussed his loss to Charles Oliveira in June and admitted that he didn’t know what happened. On fight night, the longtime contender felt flat.

However, that doesn’t change his feelings about a potential meeting with the Brazilian. In the interview, Beneil Dariush stated that in a potential rematch, he feels confident against Charles Oliveira. It’s worth noting that any potential rematch will be on hold, as the former champion recently was booked for an October rematch with Islam Makhachev.

RELATED: NATE DIAZ APPROVES CONOR MCGREGOR’S CALLOUT OF ‘NERD’ JUSTIN GAETHJE: “ACT LIKE HE’S TOO COOL”

Beneil Dariush

(via Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

“Yeah, it’s not my first time losing and it’s not my first time rebuilding back up,” Beneil Dariush stated in the interview. “I’ve done it before. To be honest with you, I’m not sure why the fight went the way it did. But like I didn’t feel, something was missing that night. I’m going to get that fixed, I’m going to figure it out, and I’m going to show a better version for sure.”

He continued, “I really believe, we fight again, I win that fight. So, I have to work hard. He was about as strong as I thought he was going to be.”

What do you make of these comments from Beneil Dariush? Do you think a fight with Charles Oliveira would go differently?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Beneil Dariush Charles Oliveira UFC

Related

Nate Diaz

WATCH | Nate Diaz leaves face-to-face interview with Jake Paul early after being criticized of not promoting the fight enough

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023
Jamahal Hill, Ariel Helwani, UFC, MMA
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill takes aim at Ariel Helwani for the “dirty, sneaky tactics that he likes to use” to get over on fighters

Susan Cox - August 2, 2023

Jamahal Hill is taking aim at Ariel Helwani for the ‘dirty, sneaky tactics that he likes to use’ to get over on fighters.

Daniel Cormier
Kevin Holland

Daniel Cormier shares advice for Kevin Holland following his “not ideal” comments at UFC 291

Susan Cox - August 2, 2023

Daniel Cormier is sharing some advice for Kevin Holland following his ‘not ideal’ comments at UFC 291.

Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman names the only opponent “that even makes sense” for him to fight next

Susan Cox - August 2, 2023

Kamaru Usman is naming the only opponent ‘that even makes sense’ for him to fight next.

Billy Quarantillo
Damon Jackson

Billy Quarantillo plans to "smoke" Damon Jackson at UFC Nashville and prove he belongs: "A finish is what I am after"

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

Billy Quarantillo is looking to remind everyone just how good he is.

Sean O'Malley and Cory Sandhagen

Cory Sandhagen responds to Sean O’Malley’s “super lame” career advice: “I can't connect with that type of thinking at all”

Harry Kettle - August 2, 2023
Ilia Topuria and Alex Volkanovski
Ilia Topuria

Jon Anik explains why Justin Gaethje defeating Dustin Poirier was the “perfect” result for Ilia Topuria

Harry Kettle - August 2, 2023

UFC commentator Jon Anik has explained why Justin Gaethje’s win over Dustin Poirier was a great result for Ilia Topuria.

Tony Ferguson, Dustin Poirier, Dana White
Tony Ferguson

Sean O’Malley reacts to Tony Ferguson suffering his sixth consecutive loss: “He's not losing to f*cking turds”

Harry Kettle - August 2, 2023

Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Tony Ferguson suffering a sixth consecutive defeat over the weekend.

Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, UFC 271
UFC

Israel Adesanya says he was wrong to question Robert Whittaker’s Kiwi heritage: “I was wrong. That’s called growth.”

Susan Cox - August 1, 2023

Israel Adesanya is saying he was wrong to question Robert Whittaker’s Kiwi heritage.

Luke Rockhold, Georges St-Pierre
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold open to grappling Georges St-Pierre but doubts the Canadian would accept it: "I’m too big and too good for him"

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023

Luke Rockhold would like to be in the running to grapple Georges S-Pierre in December.