Nate Diaz claims he’s in on Jake Paul’s “secret” that MMA fighters can’t box: “I’m not your average MMA fighter”

Nate Diaz says he’s in on Jake Paul’s secret that MMA fighters aren’t good boxers.

Paul has made a career of fighting ex-MMA fighters as he has beaten Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley (x2) and Anderson Silva. After losing his first pro fight to an actual professional boxer in Tommy Fury, Paul is going back to the well and will fight Diaz on Saturday night.

Heading into the fight, Jake Paul is the sizeable betting favorite, but Nate Diaz thinks that is due to the fact he is an MMA fighter. Instead, Diaz says he’s not a traditional MMA striker, as he has been boxing since he was a kid.

“The thing about him is he knows that MMA fighters can’t box and that they’re in over their head trying to box because he went over and worked a bunch over in training and now in fights also,” Nate Diaz said to DAZN. “MMA fighters don’t know this, but the only thing about that is that I’m in on the same secret. I’ve been in on that since I was 15. I’m not your average wrestler, MMA fighter.

“I didn’t wrestle. When these guys he fought were in the wrestling room at five- and six- and seven-, 10- and 15-years-old, I was boxing the whole neighborhood, boxing every pro I could find. Boxing the highest level I could find, my whole career,” Diaz continued.

It will be interesting to see if Nate Diaz can fare any differently than the other MMA fighters did against Jake Paul. But he has a ton of confidence he will be able to beat Paul and then go back to the UFC for some big fights.

Diaz is coming off a submission win over Tony Ferguson back in September and set to make his pro boxing debut on Saturday.