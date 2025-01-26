Newly minted BKFC heavyweight champion Ben Rothwell responds to Mark Hunt’s callout
Ben Rothwell wouldn’t mind throwing down with Mark Hunt again.
Rothwell scored a massive victory this past Saturday night at BKFC KnuckleMania V. The former UFC star challenged Mick Terrill for the BKFC Heavyweight Championship. It only took Rothwell 36 seconds to deliver an emphatic one-punch knockout to claim gold. Winning a title for a major promotion has been a long time coming for “Big” Ben, who has been fighting professionally since 2001.
A familiar foe of Rothwell took note of the title win and the “Super Samoan” is looking for a rematch.
Ben Rothwell vs. Mark Hunt 2?
During the BKFC KnuckleMania V post-fight press conference, Ben Rothwell was asked about potentially fighting Mark Hunt under bare knuckle rules. Hunt had been calling for a second showdown with the newly minted BKFC heavyweight champion.
Rothwell responded exactly how you’d expect.
“Yeah, let’s do it,” Rothwell said. “What you think I’m gonna say no? Let’s go motherf*cker. Knuckle up.”
Hunt seemed pleased with Rothwell’s response and he took to his Instagram account to make it clear that he will test the champion’s willingness to scrap.
“U sure u want the smoke @rothwellfighter lets see it then,” Hunt wrote.
Rothwell and Hunt shared the Octagon during their time under the UFC banner back in 2011. The bout was featured on the main card of UFC 135, which was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. Hunt defeated Rothwell via unanimous decision.
Hunt hasn’t competed since late 2022 when he defeated Sonny Bill Williams via fourth-round TKO in a boxing match. “The Super Samoan” will turn 51 years old this March. Time will tell if the BKFC brass attempts to book such a matchup between the two combat sports veterans.
