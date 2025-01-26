Newly minted BKFC heavyweight champion Ben Rothwell responds to Mark Hunt’s callout

By Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025

Ben Rothwell wouldn’t mind throwing down with Mark Hunt again.

Ben Rothwell

Rothwell scored a massive victory this past Saturday night at BKFC KnuckleMania V. The former UFC star challenged Mick Terrill for the BKFC Heavyweight Championship. It only took Rothwell 36 seconds to deliver an emphatic one-punch knockout to claim gold. Winning a title for a major promotion has been a long time coming for “Big” Ben, who has been fighting professionally since 2001.

A familiar foe of Rothwell took note of the title win and the “Super Samoan” is looking for a rematch.

RELATED: MARK HUNT WAITING ON JUDGE’S ORDERS DESPITE UFC LAWSUIT BEING TOSSED: “FINALLY, JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED”

Ben Rothwell vs. Mark Hunt 2?

During the BKFC KnuckleMania V post-fight press conference, Ben Rothwell was asked about potentially fighting Mark Hunt under bare knuckle rules. Hunt had been calling for a second showdown with the newly minted BKFC heavyweight champion.

Rothwell responded exactly how you’d expect.

“Yeah, let’s do it,” Rothwell said. “What you think I’m gonna say no? Let’s go motherf*cker. Knuckle up.”

Hunt seemed pleased with Rothwell’s response and he took to his Instagram account to make it clear that he will test the champion’s willingness to scrap.

“U sure u want the smoke @rothwellfighter lets see it then,” Hunt wrote.

Rothwell and Hunt shared the Octagon during their time under the UFC banner back in 2011. The bout was featured on the main card of UFC 135, which was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. Hunt defeated Rothwell via unanimous decision.

Hunt hasn’t competed since late 2022 when he defeated Sonny Bill Williams via fourth-round TKO in a boxing match. “The Super Samoan” will turn 51 years old this March. Time will tell if the BKFC brass attempts to book such a matchup between the two combat sports veterans.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Ben Rothwell BKFC Mark Hunt

Related

Jeremy Stephens, Conor McGregor

Jeremy Stephens eyeing fight with BKFC boss Conor McGregor ahead of Eddie Alvarez bout: "Beat up my f*cking boss"

Josh Evanoff - January 22, 2025
Mike Perry, Robbie Lawler
Mike Perry

BKFC's David Feldman confirms Robbie Lawler vs. Mike Perry fight talks are ongoing: "We're working on it with the UFC"

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2025

Robbie Lawler vs. Mike Perry might go down in the BKFC ring later this year.

Mike Perry, BKFC, next fight, david feldman, austin trout, robbie lawler, ufc, mma
Mike Perry

BKFC boss targeting March for next Mike Perry fight, names 3 possible opponents

BJ Penn Staff - January 6, 2025

BKFC President David Feldman is hoping “Platinum” Mike Perry will be back in the ring this March, and there are some interesting potential opponents on the table for the UFC veteran turned bare-knuckle star.

Eddie Alvarez Jeremy Stephens
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez believes Philadelphia already hates Jeremy Stephens

Harry Kettle - January 6, 2025

Eddie Alvarez believes that his home city of Philadelphia isn’t a big fan of Jeremy Stephens as KnuckleMania V draws closer.

Eddie Alvarez Jeremy Stephens
Eddie Alvarez

Jeremy Stephens gives Eddie Alvarez stern warning ahead of BKFC: KnuckleMania 5

Fernando Quiles - January 3, 2025

Jeremy Stephens has a stern warning for Eddie Alvarez ahead of their clash at BKFC: KnuckleMania 5.

Conor McGregor David Feldman

BKFC owner David Feldman reacts to Conor McGregor's scathing rant on DAZN following mishap

Fernando Quiles - January 3, 2025
Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Mike Perry calls for BKFC showdown with former UFC champion Robbie Lawler

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2024

BKFC icon Mike Perry has called for a potential showdown with Robbie Lawler for his proposed return to the ring.

Alexander Gustafsson, BKFC, UFC
BKFC

Alexander Gustafsson will "most likely accept" deal for BKFC fight with fellow MMA veteran

BJ Penn Staff - December 13, 2024

Alexander Gustafsson isn’t done yet. The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger recently signed with upstart MMA promotion Global Fight League (GFL), and is reportedly close to inking a deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

BKFC
BKFC

BKFC fighter scores incredible 2-second knockout victory

Harry Kettle - December 7, 2024

BKFC fighter Justin Watson scored an unbelievable two-second knockout over Cole Ferrell at BKFC 69 last night.

Bryce Hall, Kimbo Slice Jr.
Kimbo Slice

TikToker Bryce Hall set to return at BKFC KnuckleMania V against Kimbo Slice Jr.

Josh Evanoff - December 3, 2024

TikTok star Bryce Hall will be returning to BKFC early next year to face Kimbo Slice Jr.