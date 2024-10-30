Jacob Smith insists he’s “better in every way” ahead of ONE 169 clash with Rodtang
British Muay Thai star Jacob Smith has the chance to avenge his prior defeat to ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon next month, and he insists his talents have developed tenfold since their first encounter in May 2022.
Smith challenges Rodtang for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Friday, November 8, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
Since their initial meeting, Smith scored a memorable knockout against Walter Goncalves before losing a controversial decision to Denis Puric. The wealth of experience he gained has him believing he’s at his all-time best, and he’s ready to prove it against Rodtang.
“I can do everything better now. I’m better in every way. I’m as tough as I always have been, but my fight IQ is better and my overall skills have improved tenfold,” Smith said.
“On top of that, I’ve had a lot more activity in ONE since then. I’ve been in there several times now, so I’m much more used to it, and I’m ready for this.”
Jacob Smith feels five rounds favor him to beat Rodtang
Jacob Smith had plenty to take away from going three rounds with ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon in 2022, and he believes he holds the key to dethroning the Thai superstar.
Many of the #3-ranked contender’s knockouts have come in the later rounds of his battles, and he feels the longer the fight goes at ONE 169, the better his chances at victory will become.
But if an opportunity to end it early shows itself, the British star will jump at the chance.
“Let’s just see how the fight plays out. I feel like five rounds favors me. I’m very fit, and I always come on strong toward the later rounds,” Smith said.
“I’m sure Rodtang is the same, but all I know is I’m going into this fight to win, 100 percent.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship Rodtang Jitmuangnon