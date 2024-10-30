Jacob Smith insists he’s “better in every way” ahead of ONE 169 clash with Rodtang

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 29, 2024

British Muay Thai star Jacob Smith has the chance to avenge his prior defeat to ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon next month, and he insists his talents have developed tenfold since their first encounter in May 2022.   

Jacob Smith

Smith challenges Rodtang for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Friday, November 8, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. 

Since their initial meeting, Smith scored a memorable knockout against Walter Goncalves before losing a controversial decision to Denis Puric. The wealth of experience he gained has him believing he’s at his all-time best, and he’s ready to prove it against Rodtang. 

“I can do everything better now. I’m better in every way. I’m as tough as I always have been, but my fight IQ is better and my overall skills have improved tenfold,” Smith said.  

“On top of that, I’ve had a lot more activity in ONE since then. I’ve been in there several times now, so I’m much more used to it, and I’m ready for this.”  

Jacob Smith feels five rounds favor him to beat Rodtang

Jacob Smith had plenty to take away from going three rounds with ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon in 2022, and he believes he holds the key to dethroning the Thai superstar. 

Many of the #3-ranked contender’s knockouts have come in the later rounds of his battles, and he feels the longer the fight goes at ONE 169, the better his chances at victory will become. 

But if an opportunity to end it early shows itself, the British star will jump at the chance.  

“Let’s just see how the fight plays out. I feel like five rounds favors me. I’m very fit, and I always come on strong toward the later rounds,” Smith said. 

“I’m sure Rodtang is the same, but all I know is I’m going into this fight to win, 100 percent.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Related

Tawanchai PK Saenchai

Tawanchai vs. Superbon II to headline ONE 170 at Bangkok's Impact Arena

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 25, 2024
Superlek Kiatmoo9
Superlek Kiatmuu9

Superlek to defend ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title versus Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 25, 2024

After a busy 2024, two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 looks to keep his momentum rolling when he returns in January 2025.  

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang believes Jacob Smith is “still the same” ahead of ONE 169 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 25, 2024

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been quietly weighing up #3-ranked contender Jacob Smith ahead of next month’s rematch, and he feels his old foe is still singing the same tunes.  

Idris Abdurashitov
ONE Championship

VIDEO | ONE fighter Idris Abdurashitov forfeits boxing match after headkicking his opponent unconscious

Curtis Calhoun - October 21, 2024

ONE featherweight Idris Abdurashitov threw an illegal head kick that knocked a boxer out cold during his recent appearance in the ring.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang fires back at John Lineker: “He’s not scary at all” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 17, 2024

Rodtang Jitmuangnon didn’t waste any time responding to the recent challenge posed by John Lineker. 

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

"Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth praises Rodtang: "You're a warrior"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 17, 2024
Eddie Abasolo
ONE Championship

Eddie Abasolo dukes it out with Mohamed Younes Rabah at ONE 169 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 16, 2024

Fans are in for a thrilling matchup as Eddie Abasolo squares off against Mohamed Younes Rabah on the supporting card of ONE 169. 

Demetrious Johnson, Mikey Musumeci
Mikey Musumeci

Demetrious Johnson says ONE attempted to lure him out of retirement for Mikey Musumeci super fight

Curtis Calhoun - October 16, 2024

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson nearly postponed his retirement for a special rules match against ONE grappling standout Mikey Musumeci.

Marcus Buchech Almeida
ONE Championship

"Buchecha" to go head-to-head with Amir Aliakbari at ONE 169 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 16, 2024

Anatoly Malykhin and “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane may be squaring off for the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title in the main event of ONE 169, but the card could also set the stage for the next top contender in the division. 

Takeru Segawa
ONE Championship

Takeru donates portion of fight purse to flood victims in Myanmar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 15, 2024

In a touching display of sportsmanship, Takeru Segawa extended a heartfelt gesture to Thant Zin.  