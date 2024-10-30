Jacob Smith insists he’s “better in every way” ahead of ONE 169 clash with Rodtang

British Muay Thai star Jacob Smith has the chance to avenge his prior defeat to ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon next month, and he insists his talents have developed tenfold since their first encounter in May 2022.

Smith challenges Rodtang for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Friday, November 8, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Since their initial meeting, Smith scored a memorable knockout against Walter Goncalves before losing a controversial decision to Denis Puric. The wealth of experience he gained has him believing he’s at his all-time best, and he’s ready to prove it against Rodtang.

“I can do everything better now. I’m better in every way. I’m as tough as I always have been, but my fight IQ is better and my overall skills have improved tenfold,” Smith said.

“On top of that, I’ve had a lot more activity in ONE since then. I’ve been in there several times now, so I’m much more used to it, and I’m ready for this.”