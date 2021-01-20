Patricio Pitbull sarcastically congratulates Max Holloway for historic win

There’s no denying the fact that Max Holloway and Patricio “Pitbull” Freire are two of the best featherweights on the planet. However, the latter isn’t so much impressed with the former.

This past Saturday night at UFC Fight Island 7, the former UFC champion in Holloway competed in his first non-title tilt since June 2016. In the said bout, the Hawaiian would go on to set nine UFC records in a masterclass at the expense of the No. 6 ranked UFC contender, Calvin Kattar. One of which is the most significant strikes landed in a single fight (445).

On Tuesday, the current Bellator featherweight and lightweight king offered up his congratulations to Holloway and his great performance… sort of.

Congrats @BlessedMMA on breaking the @ufc record of most insignificant strikes landed in a fight. — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) January 20, 2021

“Congrats @BlessedMMA on breaking the @ufc record of most insignificant strikes landed in a fight.” Patricio Pitbull tweeted.

When it comes to records within his own promotion, Pitbull owns nine in his career overall. Perhaps the most notable of those Bellator history marks being his all-time high wins (19), wins in title fights (9), and most featherweight finishes (11).

The 31-4 Patricio Pitbull looks better than ever on his current six-fight unbeaten streak and next awaits a rematch with Emmanuel Sanchez in the semi-finals of the Bellator featherweight Grand Prix.

As for Holloway, all nine of his records from the Kattar victory can be seen below.

Most significant strikes landed in a fight in UFC history (445)

Most significant strikes attempted in a fight in UFC history (744)

Most distance strikes landed in a fight in UFC history (439)

Most significant head strikes landed in a fight in UFC history (274)

Most significant body strikes landed in a fight in UFC history (117)

Most significant strikes landed in a round in UFC history (141)

Most strikes landed in a fight in UFC history (447)

Most strikes attempted in a fight in UFC history (746)

Highest significant strike differential in a fight in UFC history (312)