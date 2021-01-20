Henry Cejudo takes a shot at TJ Dillashaw on two-year anniversary of knockout

Henry Cejudo took a shot at rival TJ Dillashaw on the two-year anniversary of the night he knocked him out at UFC on ESPN+ 1.

It was at UFC on ESPN+ 1 on January 19, 2019, when Dillashaw dropped down to 125lbs in order to win a second UFC title. At the time, he was the UFC bantamweight champion and Cejudo was the UFC flyweight champion, fresh off of an upset win over Demetrious Johnson. That night, Cejudo didn’t even need a minute to finish Dillashaw, stopping him in just 32 seconds via TKO.

The quick loss was bad enough, but what happened next for Dillashaw hurt his career and changed the landscape of the UFC flyweight and bantamweight divisions forever. Following the bout, Dillashaw tested positive for PEDs and was suspended for two years. He was forced to vacate his 135lbs title, and in a double whammy, Cejudo would win the bantamweight belt his next bout.

In the two years since Dillashaw retired, Cejudo had wins over Marlon Moraes and Dominick Cruz. He later retired after finishing Cruz at UFC 249, but he has kept a very active social media profile during his time off. On the two-year anniversary of UFC on ESPN+ 1, Cejudo decided to take another shot at the “snake” Dillashaw, and he sent a message to the entire flyweight division. Take a look at what “Triple C” wrote on his social media on Tuesday.

2 years ago today, I saved an entire division who’s head was on the chopping block. Call me what you want but you must first call me the flyweight savior. I hope you hear that @daico_deusdaguerra. Don’t forget to wish me a happy anniversary. 🏆🏆🏆 #snakekilla pic.twitter.com/q3oou3Gq0g — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 19, 2021

With Dillashaw now able to finally return from his two-year suspension, and with Cejudo potentially making a comeback to the Octagon in 2021, these sorts of comments will certainly leading to fans and media craving a rematch between these two, though this time maybe they could fight at 135lbs instead.

Do you want to see a rematch between Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw?