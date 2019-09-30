Gegard Mousasi explains why he believes Rafael Lovato Jr. is on steroids

According to Gegard Mousasi, there is one telltale sign that gives away Bellator middleweight champ Rafael Lovato Jr.’s alleged PED-use use. The Iranian-Dutchman believes the middleweight’s nipples are dead giveaway.

Mousasi once again lobbed some accusations in Lovato’s direction after Saturday’s Bellator 228 card, where he defeated Lyoto Machida by decision.

“That guy looked like a horse,” Mousasi said post-fight (transcript via MMA Fighting). “[…] That’s not even a little bit of steroids. That’s like monkey steroids. I don’t know.”

Like he did in his rematch against Lyoto Machida, ‘The Dreamcatcher’ wants to settle the score in a rematch against Rafael Lovato Jr., who he lost to back in June. Mousasi is adamant that Lovato Jr. is using performing-enhancing drugs and said he noticed something wasn’t right during their first weigh-ins.

“Well, he looked twice as big at the weigh-in. His nipples were hard, like a woman,” Mousasi said of Lovato. “Watch it, I’m not kidding. I’m not trying to be funny or something. He could’ve given milk to babies.

“Anyway, I’m in a good mood. Maybe I shouldn’t talk that much.”

Mousasi has frequently condemned Lovato as a cheater and says he will retire if he loses a rematch against him. Lovato has yet to respond to these incendiary comments. At present, the Bellator middleweight champion has a squeaky clean drug testing record.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/30/2019.