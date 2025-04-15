Rafael Lovato Jr. secures ONE Championship debut against Giancarlo Bodoni

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 14, 2025

A submission grappling bout for the ages between two-time ADCC World Champion Giancarlo Bodoni and BJJ legend Rafael Lovato Jr. is set to go down when ONE Championship returns to the United States this summer at ONE 173: Denver.

Rafael Lovato Jr

On Friday, August 1, the two elite grapplers will face off in a monumental middleweight submission grappling contest inside Denver, Colorado’s Ball Arena.

Bodoni has already cemented himself as a phenom in the submission grappling world. The American star did that by capturing his first ADCC World Title in 2022 before repeating that success last year.

The New Wave Jiu-Jitsu product has built a reputation for his unrelenting approach to grappling. He constantly seeks the submission from every position, making him a deadly threat to any opponent.

However, at 41 years old, Lovato arrives in ONE Championship with an unrivalled wealth of knowledge. The Oklahoma star has dominated the ranks as far back as 2007. That year he became the third American to be crowned IBJJF World Champion as a black belt in the gi.

He later transitioned to the world of MMA, where he became Bellator Middleweight World Champion. Now, he enters ONE Championship with a statement to make. Having just won gold at last year’s IBJJF’s No-Gi European and Pan-American competitions, he’ll be confident to make his mark at ONE 173.

Giancarlo Bodoni views ONE 173 showdown with Rafael Lovato Jr a “clash of generations”

American submission grappling phenom Giancarlo Bodoni is a student of the game, and he’s full of respect for Rafael Lovato Jr. ahead of their clash at ONE 173: Denver.

The 29-year-old isn’t downplaying his foe’s accomplishments. In fact, he’s acknowledging them, and he sees the contest as a collision between two of the best from different eras.

“I’ll be facing an American Legend in @lovatojrbjj. He’s been around repping the US on the biggest stages for a long time and just recently won a silver medal in the division above mine at the most recent ADCC World Championships,” he said on Instagram.

“Thanks Chatri Sityodtong and Tom DeBlass and the rest of the ONE team who made this happen. All-American matchup and clash of generations in Denver, Colorado!”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Rafael Lovato Jr

Related

Sean Climaco

Sean Climaco vs. Akif Guluzada booked for ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 14, 2025
Dante Leon
ONE Championship

How Dante Leon balances life as coach and ONE World Title challenger

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 13, 2025

Two-time IBJJF World Champion Dante Leon has experienced the wild ride that combat sports can take you on. One minute you’re perfecting your craft, the next you’re helping students perfect their own. That’s exactly how it’s been for Leon at his gym, Adamas Jiu-Jitsu.

Liam Nolan
ONE Championship

Liam Nolan, Nauzet Trujillo to clash in pivotal rematch at ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 13, 2025

Liam Nolan and Nauzet Trujillo, two lightweight Muay Thai competitors, will meet in an intriguing rematch that has been added to the ever-flourishing ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II card next month as both fighters look to cement their positions.

Nico Carrillo defeated Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong ONE Fight Night 30
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo "much happier" with featherweight move after triumph at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 10, 2025

Scottish striker Nico Carrillo feels better in mind, body, and spirit following his transition to the featherweight Muay Thai division at ONE Fight Night 30.

Zebaztian Kadestam
Zebaztian Kadestam

Zebaztian Kadestam versus Isi Fitikefu booked for ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 10, 2025

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II has added another blockbuster bout to its lineup as former ONE Welterweight MMA World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam now faces surging star Isi Fitikefu.

Saemapetch Fairtex

Saemapetch vs. Abdulla Dayakaev added to ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 10, 2025
Superlek Kiatmoo9 kicks Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Superlek reveals he was at "50 percent" for ONE 172 showdown with Nabil Anane

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 10, 2025

Reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has broken his silence on his defeat to interim bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Nabil Anane at ONE 172, revealing the reasons that led to his loss.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai defeated Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 28
Nong-O Hama

Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II set for ONE Fight Night 31 headliner

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 8, 2025

Following an outcome that had fans torn on both sides, ONE Fight Night 31 has a hot main event that aims to settle the discussion.

Nico Carrillo defeated Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong ONE Fight Night 30
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo battled demons en route to victory versus Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 8, 2025

Scottish striking star Nico Carrillo felt a weight lifted off his shoulders this past weekend as he made a ceremonious return to action at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles.

Roman Kryklia
ONE Championship

Roman Kryklia wants quick turnaround following first-round KO at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 7, 2025

Hot off a first-round domination this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 30, two-sport ONE World Champion Roman Kryklia is eager to strike while the iron is hot.