Rafael Lovato Jr. secures ONE Championship debut against Giancarlo Bodoni

A submission grappling bout for the ages between two-time ADCC World Champion Giancarlo Bodoni and BJJ legend Rafael Lovato Jr. is set to go down when ONE Championship returns to the United States this summer at ONE 173: Denver.

On Friday, August 1, the two elite grapplers will face off in a monumental middleweight submission grappling contest inside Denver, Colorado’s Ball Arena.

Bodoni has already cemented himself as a phenom in the submission grappling world. The American star did that by capturing his first ADCC World Title in 2022 before repeating that success last year.

The New Wave Jiu-Jitsu product has built a reputation for his unrelenting approach to grappling. He constantly seeks the submission from every position, making him a deadly threat to any opponent.

However, at 41 years old, Lovato arrives in ONE Championship with an unrivalled wealth of knowledge. The Oklahoma star has dominated the ranks as far back as 2007. That year he became the third American to be crowned IBJJF World Champion as a black belt in the gi.

He later transitioned to the world of MMA, where he became Bellator Middleweight World Champion. Now, he enters ONE Championship with a statement to make. Having just won gold at last year’s IBJJF’s No-Gi European and Pan-American competitions, he’ll be confident to make his mark at ONE 173.