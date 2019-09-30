Bellator 228 salaries: Patricio ‘Pitbull’ leads the way

On Saturday night, Bellator MMA returned to our screens with stacked Bellator 228 card.

The salaries for this action-packed card, which was highlighted by four Featherweight World Grand Prix quarterfinal bouts and a middleweight rematch between Lyoto Machida and Gegard Mousasi, have now been revealed.

The top earned for this card was Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, who currently holds the Bellator featherweight and lightweight titles. Freire defended his title against Juan Archuleta on the Bellator 228 card. This bout also served as the final quarterfinal bout in the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix. The champ earned $200,000 for his efforts.

The next biggest earners on the card were Gegard Mousasi and Lyoto Machida, who pocketed $150,000 apiece for their three-round battle. Mousasi won this fight by decision but received no win bonus.

Former Bellator bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell also pocketed a nice payday, taking home $120,000 for his unanimous decision defeat of Henry Corrales in another Grand Prix bout.

Here are the full salaries for Saturday’s Bellator 228 card (via MyMMANews.com):

Bellator 228 Main Card:

Gegard Mousasi ($150,000 + no win bonus = $150,000) def. Lyoto Machida ($150,000)

Patricio Freire ($200,000 + no win bonus = $200,000) def. Juan Archuleta ($75,000)

A.J. McKee ($50,000 + no win bonus = $50,000) def. Georgi Karakhanyan ($30,000)

Darrion Caldwell ($125,000 + no win bonus = $50,000) def. Henry Corrales ($30,000)

Daniel Weichel ($40,000 + $40,000 win bonus = $80,000) def. Saul Rogers ($20,000)

Bellator 228 Preliminary Card:

A.J. Agazarm ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Jonathan Quiroz ($2,000)

Ava Knight ($10,000 + $10,000 win bonus = $20,000) def. Shannon Goughary ($3,000)

Antonio McKee ($25,000 + no win bonus = $25,000) def. William Sriyapai ($5,000)

Johnny Cisneros ($4,000 + $4,000 win bonus = $8,000) def. Mike Jasper ($10,000)

Leandro Higo ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Shawn Bunch ($13,000)

Weber Almeida ($6,000 + $6,000 win bonus = $12,000) def. Castle Williams ($2,000)

James Barnes ($2,250 + $2,250 win bonus = $4,500) def. David Duran ($2,250)

Joshua Jones ($2,000 + $2,000 win bonus = $4,000) def. Dominic Clark ($2,000)

Bellator 228 Postlims

Adrian Najera ($1,200 + $1,200 win bonus = $2,400) def. Jason Edwards ($1,200)

Benji Gomez ($1,500 + $1,500 win bonus = $3,000) def. Jonathan Santa Maria ($2,000)

Ozzy Diaz ($1,500 + $1,500 win bonus = $3,000) def. Andre Walker ($1,500)

Ian Butler ($1,500 + $1,500 win bonus = $3,000) def. Emilio Williams ($1,200)

