Lyoto Machida responds to rumors that he was in a coma following 2015 defeat
UFC legend Lyoto Machida has responded to rumors that he was put into a coma following a loss to Yoel Romero back in 2015.
As we all know, Lyoto Machida is an absolute icon in the world of mixed martial arts. He’s achieved some truly incredible things throughout the course of his career, and a lot of his biggest fights came in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Throughout the course of his time in the promotion, he was viewed as a dangerous, impressive opponent for anyone to fact.
Back in 2015, he came up against Yoel Romero. In what proved to be one of his most devastating defeats, Machida was knocked out cold following a parade of shots from Romero. In a recent interview, Yoel actually claimed that the damage put Lyoto into a coma following the bout.
We all know that MMA fighters like to exaggerate. However, in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Machida felt the need to set the record straight on what actually went down.
Machida responds to Romero’s coma claim
“I heard about [Romero’s comments] but I didn’t watch [the video], but that’s not true at all,” Machida said. “What happened was, I broke my nose in that fight and had surgery. But there was no coma or anything like that. That never happened.”
“It makes no sense that a fighter would get in a coma and then fight like 20 times after that,” Machida laughed. “I had nose surgery because I broke my nose. I had stay in Miami for a week — because I lived in Los Angeles and couldn’t fly with the nasal packing. That’s basically what happened. It’s normal stuff for us that fight, right?”
