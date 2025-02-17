GFL coach Lyoto Machida open to possible MMA comeback: “I’m not taking away the possibility of fighting”

GFL team manager Lyoto Machida isn’t closing the door on a potential comeback.

‘The Dragon’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a clash with Fabian Edwards at Bellator 281 in May 2022. The bout was an important one for the former UFC champion, as he entered the bout riding a three-fight losing streak. Sadly, Lyoto Machida was dominated by the younger brother of Leon Edwards, being handed a knockout loss.

The 46-year-old hasn’t signed a deal to fight anyone since then. Now a free agent, Lyoto Machida is set to coach Team Brazil in the newly formed Global Fight League. The league, which is set to kick off in April, largely features older talent and a lot of ex-UFC stars. Their current roster compromises of everyone from Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold, to Frank Mir and Paige VanZant.

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, ‘The Dragon’ was asked about his decision to join the GFL. While Lyoto Machida plans to coach his team, he’s not ruling out the possibility of throwing on the gloves himself. It’s not the main priority for the 46-year-old right now, but he also won’t shut the door on a return to the cage.

GFL team manager Lyoto Machida opens up on potential return to MMA

“With the GFL, I’m just a manager.” Lyoto Machida stated to MMA Fighting. “Right now, I have another side of my career. So fighting is not the main thing. I’m not taking away the possibility of fighting, I’m not saying I won’t fight again, it’s not like that. But, what I’m saying is it’s not a priority. So I can’t come here and say, it’s a new promotion, I want to see it happen. I wanted to come in as a manager first, and see how it works.”

He continued, “I’ve never been on this side before. I wanted to see how it works as a manger. My team is Team Sao Paulo, and I’m here with ‘Dede’. They invited me as an athlete, but I said ‘No, I’ve been away for some time and I’d rather come in as a manager’. I think it’s great that there is a new league, I was very interested, I think it’s really cool.”

If Lyoto Machida comes out of retirement to fight for the GFL, he’ll be far from the only one to do so. Earlier this month, UFC Hall of Famer Rich Franklin showed interest in doing the same. For his part, ‘Ace’ hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Cung Le over a decade ago. With that in mind, Machida won’t have nearly as much rust to knock off.

What do you make of these comments from Lyoto Machida? Do you want to see ‘The Dragon’ join the GFL?