Gegard Mousasi says he should have beaten Rafael Lovato Jr. ‘even with him using PEDs’

At Bellator London, Rafael Lovato Jr. shocked many as he defeated Gegard Mousasi by majority decision to become the new middleweight champion. But, the now former champion claims the 36-year-old was on PEDs for the fight.

“I should have won this match even with him using PEDs,” Mousasi said on Vechtersbazen Podcast (as transcribed by MMA Junkie).

Why Gegard Mousasi believes Lovato Jr. was on PEDs is the fact he saw a picture of the then challenger that looked suspicious. He then told the commission that he wanted the American tested before the fight.

“I told the commission that it’s clear that he was on PEDs,” Mousasi said. “(The commissioner) gave me a pat on the shoulder and told me that he was going to get tested on fight day and walked away.”

According to Mike Mazzulli, who served as the commissioner for Bellator London, confirmed Mousasi asked for the PED test on his opponent. And, Mazzulli confirms that both were tested and both results came back clean.

“I did grab him on the shoulder and say, ‘Every time you fight, you ask me to test all the opponents, and I said that to you and your manager,’” Mazzulli said to MMA Junkie. “Mousasi knows I tested him because I was out there taking urine from him. So I don’t know what he’s stating, but both tests came back negative.”

Gegard Mousasi: ‘I want my opponent to be clean’

Not only did he ask the commission to test Lovato Jr., but he also made Scott Coker aware of it. However, he says he has yet to hear anything back from the Bellator president.

Now, after losing the title, Gegard Mousasi wants a rematch against Rafael Lovato Jr. or a fight against Lyoto Machida. Regardless of who he fights, he expects both to be on PEDs.

“If the rematch (with Lovato Jr.) isn’t coming, Machida will probably be next,” Mousasi said. “Another PED user. Brazilians are known for using PEDs. Americans, too, but especially Brazilians.”

In the end, all Mousasi is looking for is clean fighters and wants commissions to test regularly. He still believes Lovato Jr. was on something but can’t do much now.

“I want to have fighters that are clean,” Mousasi said. “I’m a clean fighter, so I want my opponent to be clean.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/3/2019.