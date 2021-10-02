Cris Cyborg claims her child was bullied into tears due to Joe Rogan’s sexually harassing remarks

Cris Cyborg says her child was bullied into tears at school after Joe Rogan made disturbing remarks which she claims are examples of sexual harassment.

Rogan, the UFC’s most veteran commentator, has been in the headlines recently after an article surfaced suggesting that his live commentary is no longer an asset for the promotion.

Fellow commentators and former UFC champions Michael Bisping and Daniel Cormier were quick to defend Joe Rogan, suggesting that his live analysis is still the best in the game.

Meanwhile, current Bellator women’s featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg (24-2 MMA), shared a much different take on the former Fear Factor host. ‘Justino’ recently took to Twitter where she had the following to say about Rogan and his commentary.

After listening to @joerogan make jokes that I would be the first @ufc fighter to cut off their penis to make a weight category I never felt comfortable with him as a commentator for my fights and knowing he was working an event of mine always added stress as an athlete https://t.co/OIVcF254FR — Shop W/ BTC @CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) September 30, 2021

“After listening to Joe Rogan make jokes that I would be the first UFC fighter to cut off their penis to make a weight category I never felt comfortable with him as a commentator for my fights and knowing he was working an event of mine always added stress as an athlete.”

When asked why she was taking the matter so seriously, Cris Cyborg revealed that she had to pick up her child in tears from school this due to some previous sexually harassing remarks made by Rogan.

Why take it so seriously? No mother deserved to pick their kid up at school because they’re crying after all the school kids start repeating Rogan’s remarks which really were examples of sexual harassment — Shop W/ BTC @CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) September 30, 2021

“Why take it so seriously? No mother deserved to pick their kid up at school because they’re crying after all the school kids start repeating Rogan’s remarks which really were examples of sexual harassment.”

Cris Cyborg most recently competed at May’s Bellator 259 event, where she earned her second straight title defense by stopping Leslie Smith in the fifth round.

The UFC’s former featherweight champ, ‘Justino’, has called out her former boss Dana White in recent months in hopes of scoring a second fight with Amanda Nunes. Cyborg and ‘The Lioness’ clashed back at UFC 232, with Nunes emerging victorious by way of first round knockout.