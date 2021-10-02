Jorge Masvidal doesn’t want to see Nick Diaz tarnish his legacy following UFC 266: “He’s not the same guy”

Jorge Masvidal does not want to see Nick Diaz tarnish his legacy following his TKO loss to Robbie Lawler at last weekend’s UFC 266 event.

Diaz (26-10 MMA) returned from a six year hiatus last Saturday for a middleweight bout with his former opponent in Lawler. The pair had initially collided 17 years ago in a welterweight bout at UFC 47, with the Stockton Slugger emerging victorious by way of second round knockout.

Last weekend’s Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler rematch resulted in the thrilling contest that fight fans were hoping for. In the end, it was ‘Ruthless’ who exacted his revenge by finishing the Stockton Slugger in the third round.

Diaz’s performance at UFC 266 drew mixed reviews. UFC President Dana White commended Nick for his efforts, but there were others who believed the eldest Diaz brother had just showed up for a pay check. Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal falls into the latter category, as he shared the following thoughts on Nick’s return.

“I’ve watched Nick fight a ton,” Masvidal said on MMA Uncensored (via SportsKeeda). “I like Nick Diaz as an athlete, as a fighter… I don’t know where he’s coming from. I don’t know if he needed the money, because like (Dean Toole) said, it didn’t look like he wanted to be that way. It didn’t look like he wanted to be there in fights. So maybe he’s coming from a different place that I don’t understand when you got to get a paycheck. God bless him. But as far as Nick Diaz that we’re used to seeing is concerned, he’s not the same guy.”

Jorge Masvidal is not opposed to seeing Nick Diaz fight again, this is if the Stockton Slugger returns in shape.

“Obviously, I would want to see him come back 100 percent healthy, 100 percent in shape, ready to do that for three rounds or five rounds, whatever the contract dictates… I would just like to see him back in there but with a full tank of gas. If not, I don’t want to see him tarnish his legacy because he does have a great legacy.”

