Michael ‘Venom’ Page downplays Ian Machado Garry’s title chances after UFC 303: “Leon is gonna kill you”

UFC welterweight contender Michael ‘Venom’ Page doesn’t think Ian Machado Garry has what it takes to become a champion after their UFC 303 battle.

Page suffered his first UFC loss to Garry at UFC 303 last month by unanimous decision. After a back-and-forth first two rounds of the fight, Garry used his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to stifle and frustrate Page in the final minutes.

Garry remains unbeaten in his professional career and continues to rise in the welterweight rankings. He called out Shavkat Rakhmonov following the win over Page.

Page, a standout in Bellator before signing with the UFC in free agency, has faced some of the top welterweights in the world during his career. While Garry surprised him in the cage, Page thinks he has a ways to go when it comes to contending for a UFC championship.