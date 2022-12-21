Dillon Danis claims he’s set to make “more than any UFC champion right now” in his boxing fight against KSI

Dillon Danis says he will be getting paid quite well for his upcoming boxing match against KSI.

Danis is set to headline Misfits 004 on January 14 in London, England against YouTuber KSI in his boxing debut. Danis is 2-0 in MMA but has not fought since June 2019 due to an injury. Yet, he will be making his return and is confident he will win. Not only is he confident he will get his hand raised, but Danis also says he will make more than any current UFC champ.

“I’m still the most relevant, 2-0, and I’m about to make the biggest bag out of anybody in MMA,” Danis said on The MMA Hour.

When asked how much he is making, Danis wouldn’t give an exact figure but says it’s more than any UFC champion makes.

“I’m not going to say… Once it comes out you will see, it will come out,” Danis said. “I’ll tell you, I’m making more than any UFC champion right now. Izzy is not a champion anymore, Conor is not a champion. I make more than any of them.”

Whether or not Danis is telling the truth is uncertain. But, as he says, the pay will likely come out after the event so people will be able to see how much he made. The event is also on DAZN so perhaps they do have the money to pay Danis that much as he says.

Dillon Danis (2-0), as mentioned, hasn’t fought since Bellator 222 when he submitted Max Humphrey in the first round in June of 2019. Prior to that, he submitted Kyle Walker in his debut at Bellator 198 in April of 2018. Since then, as mentioned, he has dealt with knee injuries that have kept him out of fighting for nearly four years.

Do you think Dillon Danis is getting paid more than any UFC champion for his boxing fight against KSI?