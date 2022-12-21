Daniel Cormier shares his picks for male and female UFC fighters of the year

Daniel Cormier has shared his picks for the UFC male and female fighters of the year.

2022 brought numerous jaw-dropping moments inside the octagon. Former champions regained their crowns and newly crowned champions wrote their name in the history books.

As the year comes to a close, the conversations commence on who deserves to be tipped the ‘fighter of the year’. Cormier knows all about being at the pinnacle of the sport and revealed his picks for the prestigious award on the 2022 DC & RC Awards show for ESPN.

The former two weight-division champion started by giving the limelight to current UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang. Zhang fought her way back to champion status after losing back-to-back fights to Rose Namajunas in 2021.

Instead of handing the award to Amanda Nunes or Valentina Shevchenko, who are both prone to the award, “DC” settled on the Chinese superstar.

Daniel Cormier reveals his female fighter of the year

“Zhang Weili showed this year that she puts herself on that level. She puts herself in that tier of fighter that can be considered the female fighter of the year,” Cormier continued. “Her domination over Joanna Jędrzejczyk in Singapore, she beat her with the wrestling and just dominated and controlled her, and then she goes out there and dominates Carla Esparza.”

In Zhang’s two outings in 2022, she bagged herself another title shot after knocking out Joanna Jedrzejczyk with a spinning backfist. The highlight reel earned her a title fight with Carla Esparza, whose title reign was short-lived.

Leading into the bout at UFC 281, Zhang was considered a considerable favourite. A sublime performance and a second-round submission victory justified the pre-fight odds the bookmakers had put forward. Cormier praised Zhang for making the fight look so comfortable, suggesting that many heavy favourites never justify the large gap in odds.

“When you’re expected to do something, sometimes it’s the hardest thing,” Cormier noted. “Not only did Zhang Weili win, she went out there and she dominated in that fight to become the champion. It looks like it’s gonna be very difficult to get that belt off her.”