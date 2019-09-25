Cris Cyborg talks possible pro wrestling career

Cris Cyborg is no stranger to making new career moves. Recently, she left the UFC to join Bellator, and now it seems the former champion has her sights set on WWE.

Cyborg had a tumultuous relationship with the UFC, specifically the organization’s kingpin, Dana White. The last fight of her final UFC contract was a victory against Felicia Spencer at UFC 240. While the fight was a testament to Cyborg’s skill, it was not enough to repair the damaged relationship and she was not offered a new UFC contract.

As a free agent, the former featherweight champion negotiated a hot contract with Bellator CEO Scott Coker. The pair worked together during Cyborg’s Strikeforce days, and Coker is excited about her future prospects within the organization.

Unsurprisingly, her presence within the Bellator women’s featherweight division opens up a plethora of new opportunities.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Cyborg revealed that professional wrestling is also a possibility.

“I love both AEW and WWE and the fans of professional wrestling are always stopping me in the street asking me when I am going to have a wrestling match,” Cyborg said.

All Elite Wrestling known as AEW is a new organization which will premier on TNT next week. The two-hour show deal in partnership with Turner Sports will feature a women’s division.

“If the opportunity presents itself, and the deal makes sense, I would love to challenge myself with pro wrestling.”

Cris Cyborg is one of the biggest names in Women’s MMA. Other former UFC stars like Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar have also had success in pro wrestling, and Cyborg has similar popularity which could enable a smooth transition.

However, Cyborg wants to establish herself within Bellator MMA before she takes on additional responsibilities.

“My focus right now is on becoming the only champion in MMA to win all four of the major world titles in the same weight class,” she said.

An official Bellator debut fight is yet to be announced, but a title shot against Bellator’s featherweight champion Julia Budd is reportedly in the works. Make sure you stay tuned on BJPenn.com for all updates on Cris Cyborg!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/25/2019.