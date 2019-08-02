Breaking! Cris Cyborg released by the UFC

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has been released by the promotion according to Dana White.

The UFC President broke the news during an interview with ESPN‘s Laura Sanko.

“All this other sh*t that she’s putting out there – again, to avoid fighting Amanda Nunes,” Dana White said. “Message received. I get it. I’m going to release her from her contract. I will not match any offers.”

Cris Cyborg scored a unanimous decision victory over Felicia Spencer in the co-main event of UFC 240, which served as the final bout of her current contract.

The brash UFC boss says the Brazilian legend is now free to take easy fights in other promotions, claiming that is exactly what Justino wants.

“She is free and clear to go to Bellator or any of these other organizations and fight these easy fights that she wants,” White said. “Done. Done deal. I will literally today have my lawyer draft a letter to her team that she is free and clear to go where ever she wants. We’re out of the Cyborg business.”

Cris Cyborg (21-2 MMA) went 6-1 during her time with the UFC. After picking up TKO victories over Leslie Smith and Lina Lansberg, Cyborg would face Tonya Evinger for the UFC’s vacant featherweight title at UFC 214. Cris would ultimately win that fight via third round TKO, thus capturing her first career UFC title.

Cyborg would go on to defend her title on two occasions, against Holly Holm and Yana Kunitskaya respectively, before ultimately surrendering her crown to Amanda Nunes at UFC 232.

With Dana White making it clear that he no longer has interest in being involved in the ‘Cyborg business’, the door is now wide open for Bellator boss Scott Coker to make the Brazilian an offer.

Bellator has some fresh new opponents for Cris Cyborg, including current featherweight champion Julia Budd.

What do you think of the UFC’s decision to release former champion Cris Cyborg? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 2, 2019