Leon Edwards claims he could get next welterweight title shot

The UFC has had some difficulty pinning down a welterweight title fight between champion Kamaru Usman and top contender Colby Covington. If the bout continues to give the promotion difficulty, it sounds like Usman could instead be matched up with streaking contender Leon Edwards.

At least, that’s what Edwards claims.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday, Edwards claimed that he’s been offered a welterweight title shot if negotiations for Usman vs. Covington fall through again. He expects this is the way that things will shake out, and that he’ll get a title shot at UFC 245 in December.

“They said if the Colby (Covington) fight can’t get done, then I’m the next in line, so I believe I will be next in December,” Edwards said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show (via MMA Junkie).

“They’re at a stalemate,” Edwards added, assuring that he’s earned the opportunity. “I think Colby (Covington) is asking for too much money or whatever it is, but I put my name in the hat, and I told them I am ready to go. I deserve the shot, I’m on the second most win streak in the whole division, so I believe I deserve the shot.”

No matter how things shake out, Usman is hoping that the welterweight title is soon on the line again, as things have become quite congested at the top of the division.

“It feels like the whole division is on standby,” Edwards said. “I am ready to go. I’m fit. I’m healthy. I am pushing for the Usman fight; I feel like I deserve that fight, so that’s where I’m at. I know the Colby (Covington) fight’s not happening — that’s what I’m hearing — so I’m ready to go in December.”

Leon Edwards is currently on an impressive eight-fight streak, highlighted by wins over Vicente Luque, Donald Cerrone, Gunnar Nelson and Rafael dos Anjos. Do you think he’s earned a title shot?

